Willow

ConocoPhillips exploration well in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

 Courtesy of. Judy Patrick




On Monday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued a Record of Decision approving an alternative for ConocoPhillips' Willow Project on the North Slope that permits 3 drill pads.

U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Representative Mary Peltola welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to reapprove ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project within the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NRPA).



