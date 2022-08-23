DSC07698-1024x683.jpg

Tara Sweeney, candidate for U.S. House, waves signs in Anchorage on Aug. 16. Sweeney dropped out of the House race on Tuesday, leaving the contest largely up to Democratic former legislator Mary Peltola and two Republicans, former Gov. Sarah Palin and businessman Nick Begich. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

Tara Sweeney, the fourth-place candidate in the race to succeed the late Don Young as Alaska’s sole U.S. House member, ended her campaign on Tuesday.

Her travels around the state “reinforced my passion to do whatever I can to make Alaska an even better place to call home,” Sweeney said in a statement. “That said, I have decided to end my campaign for Congress and will file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race. Looking at the outcome of the Regular Primary election, I don’t see a path to victory, nor to raise the resources needed to be successful this November.”



