Update---8/22/21---12:20 p.m.:
Officers have safely taken three people into custody for questioning by detectives and will be leaving the area soon.
Thank you to the community for its cooperation and understanding during this time.
Original---8/22/21---8:26 a.m.:
Officers with SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have responded to the 1600 block of Winterset Drive for an on-going investigation.
Depending on the actions of the suspect and/or suspects, our response may include using a variety of tools, the drone, and tactics to apprehend him. This could involve the deploying of gas; nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed.
There are no road closures at this time. Please follow officers’ instructions if you are in the area to include evacuation of your home if necessary. If you do not need to be in the vicinity, avoid it and seek alternative routes until further notice.
We ask both the public and the media to refrain from posting/publishing photos and/or video of the scene until the situation is over. Showing tactical positions and movements in these types of situations can put the public and officers’ safety at risk.
We appreciate the community's cooperation and understanding during our response. We will keep you safe and informed of any new developments.