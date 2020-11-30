The Alaska State Troopers General Investigations Unit responded along with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation the Palmer Police Department to investigate four deaths at two locations in the Mat-Su Valley early Monday morning. Troopers report that they have taken a suspect into custody who is suspected in all four deaths with the assistance of Anchorage Police Department and Wasilla Police Department.
“This is an ongoing investigation by Palmer AST GUI with the assistance of AST ABI and Palmer PD. More information about this incident will be released as it becomes available,” reads the post on AST Dispatch.