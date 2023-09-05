Alaska State Fair

Rain boots were suggested as part of the apparel needed while attending the Alaska State Fair on Sunday after rains left grounds soaked and muddy.

 Katie Stavick/Frontiersman




The last weekend of the Alaska State Fair saw near-record attendance and sunny skies on Saturday, while Sunday, fairgoers needed rubber boats to get through the wet, muddy grounds as the first hint of termination dust canopied the mountains surrounding the fairgrounds.

On Saturday, visitors to the state fair had long lines of traffic, some fairgoers waiting over 2 hours to get through the backups along the Glenn Highway. Those looking to take a shortcut through Palmer Wasilla Highway or Bogard also ran into traffic backups.



