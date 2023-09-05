The last weekend of the Alaska State Fair saw near-record attendance and sunny skies on Saturday, while Sunday, fairgoers needed rubber boats to get through the wet, muddy grounds as the first hint of termination dust canopied the mountains surrounding the fairgrounds.
On Saturday, visitors to the state fair had long lines of traffic, some fairgoers waiting over 2 hours to get through the backups along the Glenn Highway. Those looking to take a shortcut through Palmer Wasilla Highway or Bogard also ran into traffic backups.
It was reported that over 40,000 people attended the fair on Saturday.
Those who were patient and made it through the traffic clog were treated to some lovely weather as the clouds parted for the day. Fairgoers had the chance to enjoy tasty dishes at the Alaska Seafood Throwdown where three teams competed for first place, which went to Team 1, who also won the People’s Choice. Meanwhile, 20 local contestants competed for a spot in the finals at Alaska’s Got Talent.
There was also a scholarship fundraiser at the 4-H Junior Market Livestock Auction where turkeys, pigs, and other livestock were available. The fundraiser helped raise a whopping $510,000 for the 4-H youth, blowing away last year’s $419,957, according to the Alaska State Fair.
On Sunday, visitors to the fair needed to don their Xtra Tuffs or other rubber boots as the heavy rains from the night before left grounds a little muddy. That didn’t dampen the spirits of the fairgoers, who were treated to the Alaska Beef Throwdown, which also showcased three teams vying for the coveted first place and People’s Choice. Both honors went to Team Triple J (Team 3).
But no matter who won the seafood or beef showdowns, the real winners were the visitors, who got to enjoy some truly delicious dishes for free.
Sunday, people heard the roar of monster trucks taking to the wet mud as part of the All-Star Monster Truck show. If tractors were more your speed, the tractor pull offered some fun competition.
Fairgoers could also check out the farm exhibits, including entries in the flower competition, wild berries, cultivated berries, greenhouse and outdoor grown vegetables. There was livestock, such as Sir Loin: chickens, including some large roosters, and Caradmom, a Silver Penciled Cochin Bantam crossed with Barneveld rooster, hatched back in March of this year. Of course, there were turkeys, including Sierra and her nine turkey babies, or if geese piqued your interest, there was Ryan Gosling, a Toulouse Gander, who was sharing a pen with the aptly named goose named Maverick.
No matter the flavor, there was something for everyone this last weekend of the Alaska State Fair.