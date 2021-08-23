Update 5 pm: Bret Herrick was last seen wearing work boots, dark pants, knee-length leather trench coat, black tee-shirt, and a black do-rag on his head. Herrick is 5'10", 200 pounds bald, and has brown eyes.
Troopers are asking drivers to not pick up hitchhikers in the Anchor Point area.
The Trooper has been medevaced to an Anchorage area hospital for additional medical treatment. The Trooper is currently in fair condition.
Original: On 8/23/2021 at approximately 1300 hours an Alaska State Trooper assigned to Anchor Point was shot in the downtown Anchor Point area.
Alaska State Troopers are currently looking for 60-year-old Anchor Point resident Bret Herrick in connection with this incident. If you see Herrick or have information about his current location, do not approach him and call 911 immediately. Herrick is considered armed and dangerous. The injured Trooper is receiving medical care at an area hospital, his current condition is not known. Troopers are asking the public to avoid the Anchor Point area as they search the area.