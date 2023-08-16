Mat-Su Borough

There is about 200,000 acres of public land between the Little Susitna River and the Susitna River, and over three million acres on the west side of the Susitna.

 Courtesy of Stefan Hinman/Mat-Su Borough




The state has changed its plan for a 110-mile mineral access road to gold exploration projects near Skwentna, in the western Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Instead, a 15-mile public access highway to the Susitna River will be built as well as a bridge.

Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, made the announcement Aug. 27



