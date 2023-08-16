The state has changed its plan for a 110-mile mineral access road to gold exploration projects near Skwentna, in the western Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Instead, a 15-mile public access highway to the Susitna River will be built as well as a bridge.
Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, made the announcement Aug. 27
The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, or AIDEA, will meanwhile continue work on the remaining 95 miles of the proposed industrial-access road.
AIDEA has been leading the permit work on the industrial road but no construction can take place until mining companies find enough resources to develop mines and pay for the road construction through tolls.
Construction of the 15-mile first segment as well as a new Susitna River bridge will be led by the state Department of Transportation and Public Faciiltiies and paid for through the state’s ongoing surface transportation program, which involves mostly federal money.
The 15-mile road segment and bridge are included in the state’s proposed new Surface Transportation Improvement Plan, which must be approved by the Legislature.
Alaskans will have enhanced recreational opportunities under the proposed revamped West Susitna Access Road project. The West Susitna Access project had originally been conceived as a 110-mile industrial toll road, to access mineral deposits.
“The newly proposed West Susitna Access project will connect the Matanuska Valley, and all of Alaska, to recreational opportunities along the Susitna River, and to the west,” Anderson said
“In Alaska, one of our greatest resources is the outdoors, and improving access to the outdoors supports our economic vitality.”
Under this proposal AIDEA) would continue to evaluate the feasibility of resource development further west. The proposed transfer is largely due to the shift from an industrial road concept to a public road providing access to recreational activities along the Susitna River and the State lands west of the river.
"The West Susitna Access will provide a fabulous opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts and Alaskan sportsman to enjoy the Western Mat-Su," said Representative Kevin McCabe, District 30 and chair of Alaska House Committee on Transportation.
"This access road will also open up Alaska land for exploration and mineral resource development; something Alaskans do better, safer, and with more respect for the ecosystem than anyone else."
The project is proposed as a DOT&PF federal program and is listed in the draft 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The change in use, and footprint, would require a project restart and new environmental document.
The Draft STIP 2024-2027 is now open for public review and comments. The document can be reviewed at DRAFT STIP 2024 to 2027 - PublicInput, and public comment can be submitted via email at STIP@publicinput.com, via text at 855-925-2801 or via phone voice message at 855-925-2801, code 2191.
DOT&PF has previously been involved with exploring West Susitna Access, completing a reconnaissance study in 2013. That study identified the many resources west of the Parks Highway, including the extensive recreational opportunities and the limited transportation infrastructure, limiting access to many Alaskans from accessing the area.