The Senate Finance Committee in Juneau introduced a revised bill for the state's operating budget this afternoon. The new version, in the form of a committee substitute, provides a permanent fund dividend consistent with a 75/25 percent of market value (POMV) split of the annual Fund contribution to the budget. This translates to an approximate $1,304 dividend.

The committee substitute also increases the funds going to K-12 education by $174.9 million, or roughly equivalent to a $680 per student increase.



