The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is making more information available on winter storm disaster grants.
Assistance is available not only to homeowners but renters as well, Brian Fisher, the state’s emergency services director, said Thursday in a briefing.
A disaster was declared by Gov. Mike Dunleavy after winter storms hit the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and portions of the eastern Interior near Delta and the Copper River valley.
Housing repair grants are for primary residences and can be used to repair, replace and rebuild, to obtain access and clean debris related to life and safety issues, according to information posted by the division.
Personal property grants can cover loss of clothing, household items, furnishings and appliances as well as tools, employer-required specialized clothing and subsistence equipment, the division said.
Assistance can be provided to repair a person’s only means of transportation. Medical and dental expenses can also be covered.
A temporary housing progam is available in a part of the program separate from “housing assistance.” Assistance can be provided to eligibles homeowners for up to 18 month and to eligible renters for three months, the division said.
Applications for individual assistance can be made through March 4, 2022. In information posted by the emergency services division applicants for aid are asked to have a description of damages or losses; home ownership documentation; personal identification and proof of occupancy, such as though a ultility bill.