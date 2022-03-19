Young was a pugnacious legislator who represented Alaska’s lone congressional district since 1973 when he won the seat in a special election. While a solid conservative throughout his time in Congress, he had times where he strayed from the party line to stand up for Alaska. He was one of the key organizers of Republican support for last year’s federal infrastructure bill, which brought significant federal money to Alaska, and was the co-chair of the congressional cannabis caucus.
Young was in the process of seeking his 26thterm in Congress with a campaign co-chaired by Anchorage Republican Sen. Josh Revak. Young’s main competitors already in the race include Democratic challenger Christopher Constant and Republican challenger Nick Begich, whose grandfather formerly held the seat.
As pointed out by Alaska Public Media, Young often said he would stay in office until the Alaska voters or God decided otherwise.
State law requires the seat to be filled in a special primary election to be held between 60 and 90 days to serve the remainder of Young’s term with a special election to be held 60 days after that. How that interacts with the state’s regular primary, which is 151 days away, isn’t immediately clear. The law also requires at least 50 days’ notice prior to the election.
State law contains no provisions for the position to be temporarily filled by appointment.