220920-Eastman-hearing-1024x409.png




A state judge will decide by Thursday morning whether Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman remains eligible for this fall’s general election.

Eastman and the Alaska Division of Elections have been sued by a Matanuska-Susitna Borough man who asserts Eastman’s lifetime membership in a far-right organization violates a clause of the Alaska Constitution that forbids public officials from supporting groups that advocate the overthrow of the U.S. government.



Tags

Load comments