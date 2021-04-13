The statewide deadlines for studded tire changeover were recently extended.
The studded tire extension stems from the continuous winter driving conditions caused by a particularly cold spring, according to a recent press release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
DPS Commissioner James Cockrell issued an emergency order extending the statutory deadline to remove studded tires from vehicles operating on Alaskan roadways April 7, addressing the persistently icy roads and delayed thaw.
“Spring hasn’t fully arrived yet across much of the state with snow and subzero temperatures still forecasted or present along many highways across the state,” Cockrell stated in the press release. “This extension provides drivers with an additional margin of safety on icy or snowy roads through breakup.”
According to the press release, those living below the 60 North Latitude line, including Southeast, the Alaska Peninsula, and Kodiak, can use studded tires until May 1. Those living above the 60 North Latitude line, including all portions of the Sterling Highway, have until May 15.
Diversified Tire co-owner Judy Snyder said the extended deadline for drivers to change to their tires is a mixed bag.
“There’s good and bad from it. The good is it gives us more time to be able to help more people. The hard part of it is that it extends our extremely busy season which is really demanding on our team. Physically, it’s exhausting,” Snyder said. “It’s definitely an unusual and delayed spring, so it makes sense that they extended the deadline.”
According to Synder, spring and fall are the busiest times of the year, and they hire extra help for the tire changeover rush. She said this October will be their 27th year in business.
“That’s a lot of changeover seasons,” Snyder said.
Synder said that each year, during both tire changeover seasons, they hire local chefs to cook homemade meals for the employees out of a “cook shack” in the back with a full-sized kitchen. She said it’s encouraging to have such a loyal, highly skilled, and dedicated staff during changeover these busy times, and they want to show them that they’re appreciated.
“We often refer to each other as the ‘DT family,’” Snyder said. “We have confidence and trust in our employees.”
Overall, Snyder said that she hasn’t noticed any major changes in customers’ response to the deadline extension. She said they’re just as busy as ever.
“We’re already getting a lot of people in changing their tires… Don’t wait ‘till the last minute even though the deadline was extended… Because it will be less fun for you and less fun for us,” Synder said with a laugh.
Contact Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Jacob Mann at jacob.mann@frontiersman.com