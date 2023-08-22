Caribou in the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve

The state development agency that holds seven federal oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain is pressing the Department of the Interior for permission to do preliminary exploration this winter.

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, or AIDEA, is soliciting bids from contractors to do a seismic survey across its leases when cold weather conditions permit.



