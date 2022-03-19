According to a source close to Dr. Al Gross, the orthopedic surgeon from Southeast Alaska, who ran unsuccessfully to unseat Dan Sullivan in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, plans to enter the 2022 race for Alaska's at-large House of Representatives seat now vacant with the passing of Don Young on Friday.
Gross, who ran as an Independent in 2020, would be joining a field that includes Democrat and current Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant and Republican Nick Begich, the grandson of Nick Begich, who was the last Alaska Congressman before Young, whose life and term was cut tragically short by a plane crash that also claimed Speaker of the House Hale Boggs.
Gross, whose longshot but colorful campaign against the incumbent Republican came up 12 points short in 2020's final tally, recently returned from a humanitarian trip to Cambodia, where, according to his Facebook page he was treating "complex deformities, contractures, and many other complicated orthopedic problems primarily in kids."
Health care was the driving issue behind of Gross' campaign for Senate and would presumably be again in his attempt to reach D.C. in the lower house.
On his Facebook page yesterday, Gross wrote of Young's passing: "Don Young was always Alaska. Whether you agreed with him or not, you always respected him and his unconditional love for our home. May he Rest In Peace. Alaska will miss you Don Young."
How this election will play out with no incumbent candidate on the ballot, yet so close to the first ranked choice voting election in Alaska history, remains to be seen.
Matt Buxton, of the Midnight Sun blog, reports that according to Alaska law a special election must be held within the next three months.
"State law requires the seat to be filled in a special primary election to be held between 60 and 90 days to serve the remainder of Young’s term with a special election to be held 60 days after that," Buxton wrote. "How that interacts with the state’s regular primary, which is 151 days away, isn’t immediately clear. The law also requires at least 50 days’ notice prior to the election.
State law contains no provisions for the position to be temporarily filled by appointment, Buxton said.