Cathy Tilton

Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, is surrounded by other members of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Members of the House minority staged an hours-long walkout in protest over an education funding vote on Wednesday. 

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




Members of the Alaska House’s mostly Democratic minority caucus brought meaningful action on the state budget to a crawl Wednesday after they left the Capitol in protest and raised procedural actions after returning.

They opposed a budget amendment that links a temporary funding increase for public schools with a separate vote needed to use state savings for a budget deficit.



