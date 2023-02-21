Willow Lake

Emily Cheney emerged victorious in the Skijoring Race held on Sunday at Willow Lake. Skijoring is a winter sport in which a skier is pulled by a horse, motor vehicle, or more commonly here in Alaska, 1, 2, or 3 dogs.

 Katie Stavick/Frontiersman




This past Sunday, under sunny skies and a picturesque wintery backdrop, dogs and their racers lined up on a frozen Willow Lake, bundles of energy struggling to contain their excitement, armed with a competitive spirit, their skis, and maybe some bacon in their pockets. But this wasn’t for a dog mushing competition or an event to draw attention to the upcoming Iditarod. What had everyone excited was a 4-mile Skijoring race that was about to commence as part of the Willow State Winter Carnival.

For those not familiar with Skijoring, it is a winter sport in which a person on skis is pulled by a horse, a dog (or dogs), another animal, or even a motor vehicle. The name comes from the Norwegian word skikjøring, meaning "ski driving". Although skijoring is said to have originated as a mode of winter travel, it is currently primarily a competitive sport.



