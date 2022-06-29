Tuesday morning, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Air Quality issued an advisory for Southcentral Alaska, Southwest Alaska, and the Aleutian Islands as smoke from several fires in Central Alaska start to make their way into the air here in Southcentral Alaska.
According to the advisory, the Northern Susitna and Copper River Valleys will be the first to feel the impacts of the smoke, and later as the smoke moves east over the Cook Inlet. Smoke is expected to flow up into the lower Susitna Valley with an increase in the level of smoke continuing through Wednesday.
While it is predicted that Thursday will bring winds that will change the direction, however the advisory warns that the region will continue to feel the impacts of the smoke on the air quality and visibility for the next several days.
Air quality could fluctuate between “good” and “unhealthy,” depending upon the wind flow and proximity to fires. The advisory also warns people to be aware of areas downwind of the any fire as they may experience “hazardous” levels of smoke.
While many may believe that overnight and early morning conditions may improve the air quality, the atmosphere actually cools and brings smoke to the surface and limiting visibility. Meanwhile, during the day when the sun is at its peak, the surface heating will mix smoke and carry it upwards, creating a temporary improvement to the air quality.
As of June 28, there are 143 active fires burning across Alaska, according to the Division of Forestry, which totals over million acres across Alaska. DOF states that Initial fire activity continues to be slow across Alaska despite the unseasonably warm temperatures and afternoon winds felt across the fire area. Yesterday, only 3 new fires were reported.
The DEC advises people with respiratory or heart disease, elderly, and children to avoid prolonged exertion in smoke-impacted areas, and that everyone should limit prolonged exertion.
For more information on this advisory, contact Mark Smith with the Division of Air Quality at (907) 269-7676.