Anchorage anesthesiologist Dr. Russell Biggs is ostensibly the man behind the recall of Felix Rivera, the booming voice of Facebook page Reclaim Midtown and administrator of the Save Anchorage Facebook group where a veil of secrecy shrouds members from public view. Biggs, as administrator, submits posts and comments to it from the Reclaim Midtown page account or his own personal Facebook profile.
Save Anchorage, as you might recall, was launched on Facebook last July as an organizing group for citizens with grievances against the Berkowitz administration and progressive assembly members. The group was particularly against the city’s plan to purchase four properties for homelessness and substance treatment resources.
Biggs’ strategy has been to entice people to join an associated network of social media groups/pages including Open Alaska, Save Anchorage, Taking Back Anchorage, Alaskans For Constitutional Rights, Alaskan Residents, Alaskans for Open Meetings and Reclaim Midtown.
Many people attracted to these groups are riding the wave of insurrection, COVID-19/mask misinformation, object to government mandates, subscribe to baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and overall general insanity. That’s not to imply that Dr. Biggs believes in those things necessarily, but rather that many people drawn to the associated network of social media groups do. Providing online outlets where discussion on some or all of those issues can be had unimpeded, seems a good way to kick up your group membership numbers.
Save Anchorage claims to have an 8,000-strong membership roster, and as an administrator, Biggs once wrote to its members that “the Municipality of Anchorage has tried to suppress our recall effort before its inception,” a statement almost certain to be embraced by a group known to make public statements about government overreach while testifying in front of the Anchorage Assembly.
Perhaps most importantly, Biggs is the primary petition sponsor of the effort to recall Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera — an application that lists fellow Save Anchorage moderator Julie Brophy as alternate petition sponsor. Of the ten required signatures on the recall application, two are family members of Dr. Biggs and another is the husband of Julie Brophy. Biggs and Brophy are also neighbors in Midtown.
Biggs is mentioned in numerous articles, blog posts, and interviews encompassing a wide spectrum of sources from Must Read Alaska, the Alaska Watchman, Associated Press, Anchorage Daily News and Alaska Public Media as they relate to his efforts to recall Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera from his Assembly Seat.
The basis for the Rivera recall is that the assembly chair committed a ‘high crime’ by permitting a few more people than was permitted into the Assembly Chambers last year. As minor an oversight as this charge is, it is equally unproven, not to mention more than a little hypocritical — or at least deviously ironic — coming from a group that opposes all social distancing mandates as a policy point.
Biggs is the listed Chair on the APOC group form for Recall Rivera. On a separate Campaign Disclosure Form filed with APOC on 3/8/2021, Biggs’ listed occupation is “Secretary” of “Artic (sic) Office Machine” (AOM) on a line item related to a $1,000.00 donation he made to his own Recall Rivera group.
When reached by phone to verify Biggs’ purported employment with them and his occupation as “Secretary,” Arctic Office Machine responded they weren’t able to give out that kind of information, per company policy.
In any case, working as a secretary for an office supply store would seem an unlikely side gig for a successful doctor.
Aside from Facebook, Biggs has used Parler in what appears to have been an effort to draw attention to both the recall effort and the Save Anchorage group. Biggs has used varying hashtags including #SaveAnchorage, #ReclaimMidtown and #RecallRivera which appears in at least fifteen different posts made to the Parler social media platform.
In once such social media post made to Parler, dated December 18, 2020, @RussellBiggs wrote of Felix Rivera’s alleged civil traffic debts, while at the same time promoting through hashtags, the groups he is aligned with:
“Felix Rivera, Anchorage Assembly chair responsible for over 150 million in CARES act funds disbursements, also facing student loan liens and wage garnishment for unpaid traffic tickets. #saveanchorage #recallrivera #reclaimmidtown.”
Dr. Biggs also accused Anchorage resident Leon Jaimes of defamation on Parler, writing on January 7, 2021, “Alaska Democratic Party’s Communication Chair, Leon Jaimes, begins the predictable defamation campaign against petition organizers.”
Jaimes, who is not the AK Dems Communication Chair, received a “Formal Cease and Desist” letter dated January 8, 2021 which he supplied to me. He said Biggs threatened to sue him for defamation over a comment on the app NextDoor. Jaimes also supplied me with the alleged offending social media thread.
Jaimes believes fear is the primary tool that groups like Save Anchorage employ and he is “concerned that people see this activity and may think that they are no longer free to post in a public forum without being threatened with a lawsuit by someone with more money.”
Nothing has come of the “Formal Cease and Desist” letter thus far, and Jaimes did not remove his social media comment as demanded in the Cease and Desist sent by the former president of the Anchorage Republican Women’s Club, Stacey Stone.
The Very Definition of NIMBY
In July 2020, the Municipality of Anchorage put forward a proposal to purchase properties in downtown and Midtown to address a modest redistribution of locations to provide homeless shelter, day services, housing, and concurrent substance use disorder treatment services. The Muni endeavor included the intention to purchase Bean’s Cafe, America’s Best Hotel, Alaska Club, and Golden Lion.
As luck would have it, Biggs’ home is in a trust called the BFT Trust along with other properties. According to public parcel details, the parcel his home is situated on is worth an estimated $833,300. This estimated figure does not include other properties listed in the BFT Trust.
Exclusionary zoning practices have been at the very center of discussion Save Anchorage and Reclaim Midtown have injected themselves into, so one should not be surprised to learn that the Golden Lion Hotel is approximately 0.6 miles from the home of Dr. Russell Biggs.
Trusts are often established to provide legal protection for the trustor’s assets, to make sure those assets are distributed according to the wishes of the trustor, and to save time, reduce paperwork and, in some cases, avoid or reduce inheritance or estate taxes.
In order to operate shelter and engagement services in any neighborhood — with the exception of 3rd Avenue, and except on an emergency basis — Title 21 would have to be amended. This retitling applies to all properties except the Golden Lion.
For that sole property, the use of the Golden Lion as a treatment center is already allowed.
To be fair to Biggs and the Save Anchorage movement, the city’s system for handling its homeless situation was a mess; some might even say immoral, even before COVID. The city concentrated hundreds of vulnerable people into a tiny geographic area and left them there without resources or aid except for access to some nonprofits barely able to keep up with the massive wave of people being driven there from across the city.
From South Anchorage to Eagle River; the MUNI drove every vulnerable, mentally ill, criminally challenged person to the same skid row, dropped them on the street and we washed our hands pretending all was well. After all, it wasn’t in our backyard.
The Biggs-led effort to oppose the B3 zoning update to Title 21 is a crisp example of a NIMBY group of people working hard to ensure that the city continues to drive the disenfranchised to one tiny area — a process that serves well-to-do homeowners by insulating them from having to deal with, let alone see the suffering our broken system has created.
The NIMBY effort is fueled by people who join a networked affiliation of groups that cater to those who engage in and often promote conspiracy theories.
Grassroots, indeed.
In the meantime, the suffering of the homeless, mentally ill and addicted continues unabated while a vocal, but well financed minority works to impede and hamper the Municipality, or anyone else who might have a pragmatic and empathetic solution to the problem.