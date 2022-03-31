O'Hara Shipe first came to the Press in April 2016. Her contributions to the paper started humbly with weekly photo contributions to Press Pix. By July, she authored her first article, "The Tale of an Impossible Journey." The article documented Alaska Airlines' role in Operation Magic Carpet, the airlift of thousands of Yemenite Jews to Israel. Since then, Shipe has contributed 181 pieces to the Press, including countless cover photos. In the last four years, Shipe has been acknowledged by the Alaska Press Club 11 times, including receiving three awards for Best Solo Journalism. In addition to her work with the Press, Shipe has written and photographed for Leaf Magazines, the ADN, Alaska Business Monthly, and most recently, Lonely Planet.
I recently sat down with the dynamo to get an inside track on where she plans to take the Press in her reign as the new editor.
Who the hell is O’Hara Shipe?
Hey! That’s me! Kidding aside, I’d say O’Hara Shipe is someone who has lived several different lives. There was the Alaskan childhood that instilled an indelible sense of self. The New England life taught me to strive for excellence. The pro hockey life that sent me all around the world and humbled me in more ways than I care to remember. And now, there’s the journalistic life that has opened my eyes, heart, and mind in ways I never expected. So, I guess I am a culmination of all of those lives.
What makes you passionate about journalism?
It’s hard to believe it now but growing up, I was super shy except when playing hockey. When I was on the ice, I made sure I earned the moniker of Shit Talker. Something about goalie gear made me feel invincible. As an adult, I spent a lot of time chasing that feeling of invincibility without needing to don 50lbs of athletic equipment. Over the last six years of working as a journalist, I’ve kind of replaced goalie gear with the armor of being part of a news organization. Journalism gave me the confidence to get out there and interact with the world. If it wasn’t for being a journalist, I know I wouldn’t have had access to some of the people who most inspire me. There’s power, and a whole lot of responsibility, in being a journalist. People are trusting you to tell their story in a fair and compelling way. They are letting you, a stranger, into their inner circle, and that’s a real privilege. I feel a very strong drive to do my best to honor that trust. It’s a thrill and responsibility that I thrive on.
Why are alt-weekly newspapers important?
In my mind, alt-weekly papers are essential. At their core, alt-weeklies are for the underdogs, the people who deserve to be celebrated but are overlooked by mainstream media. There is a face to mainstream media, and it isn’t that of diversity. Some of my favorite stories to write are the unexpected ones—the ones that fall way outside the scope of what is considered mainstream. If we don’t explore things outside of the norm, we aren’t growing as people.
What is your vision for the Press?
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this one. Each editor at the Press has brought their own flavor to the newspaper. I have been lucky enough to work with three different editors in my time as a freelancer. So, I will continue to foster some of my favorite elements of each editor. Susy Buchanan was really focused on social justice and giving voice to the voiceless. Cody Liska brought alternative sports and music to the forefront. You introduced politics and cultural awareness through special magazines like Alaska Native Quarterly. You also gave voice to the LGBTQIA+ community. The previous editors have laid a great foundation. My goal is to add another layer of greatness for whoever comes after me.
What is your 77th darkest secret?
I was prepared to share number 56, but I don’t know if the world is ready for number 77!
What is it like to be a woman?
I think t be a woman is to be constantly underestimated. Growing up, my mom always told me that there is opportunity in being underestimated because it allows you to work the corners, and that’s where the real magic happens. So far, her advice has been pretty spot on.
What is the secret to taking good photos?
That’s a tough one! I’d say it is having inspiration and a solid plan of attack. But often, in the world of editorial photography, finding inspiration can be challenging, and plans almost always fall through. I’ve learned that the best thing a photographer can do is be open. Open to going with the flow and seeing where a shoot takes you. Open to the ideas of your subject. And most importantly, open to the idea that not every shoot is going to be a masterpiece. I think removing that pressure allows me to live in the moment, and that’s when the best stuff always happens.
Who are your greatest influences?
Depends on what we’re talking about. In writing, Salman Rushdie and Haruki Murakami are my greatest influences. Rushdie’s use of metaphor is second to none, and Murakami’s ability to delve into the human psyche and discover universal truths is amazing. Musically, Rob Thomas is my forever inspiration. I genuinely believe that anything you want to know about me, you’ll find in a Rob Thomas song. Athletically, Carey Price and Vladislav Tretiak are at the top of my list. Photographically, I am enthralled with Sebastião Salgado. He represents everything I hope to do with my photojournalism.
Who weren’t your influences?
Haha! Um, the guy who cut me off on my drive to work today? Yeah, I have nothing.
What’s your drink of choice?
Given the long history of journalists sipping barrel-aged whiskey while frantically writing to meet a deadline, I am sure I will catch some flack for this. But, if you ever see me out, I will never turn down a Dr. Pepper. I’ve found that my creativity definitely runs on sugar and caffeine.