Sen. Shelley Hughes

Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, is seen in the chambers of the Alaska Senate on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Hughes is one of three Republican senators outside the Senate's 17-person supermajority. At right is Sen. Loki Tobin, D-Anchorage.

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




Sen. Shelley Hughes thought she’d be on the Senate Education Committee. She said Senate President Gary Stevens had asked her to be on it and she agreed.

“He has a real heart for the kids and education as I do also, so he was really happy when I agreed, and he called me probably a couple more times, ‘Hey, I’ve got you down. Just want to make sure you’re OK.’ Yes. And then another call, ‘OK, we’re good to go,’” Hughes said Wednesday.



