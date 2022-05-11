On Tuesday, Sen. Mike Shower, pretending to know that oil prices will stay in the $120-a-barrel range, tried to defend a reckless budget that calls for $3.6 billion in dividends, about $5,600 per person.
“ I will tell you, as I mentioned before, just from Morgan Stanley today, or the article was just sent to me, that they’re predicting $120 a barrel of oil. [Alaska North Slope] crude today was at $116 a barrel, and we’re predicting it to be that for some time...based on world events not getting better. While that’s bad for the world, it’s good for prices here for oil,” Sen. Shower said Tuesday.
Sen. Shower should have checked on the current price of Alaska North Slope crude before speaking with conviction about predictions.
Alaska oil wasn’t selling for $116 Tuesday. That was last week. The price dropped to $110 Monday and fell $3 more on Tuesday. The change is a key indicator that senators are foolish to build a swollen budget based on rosy assumptions about oil prices. If they’re wrong, that state will suffer the consequences of taking hundreds of millions of dollars from savings.
Sen. Shower acts as if the current environment is stable when it’s not. Instead, it’s volatile, and caution is required, not the recklessness he and other so-called conservatives favor.
As one of the chief architects of the $3.6 billion dividend approved as part of the Senate budget Tuesday, Sen. Shower has no idea what will happen to oil prices in the next hour, let alone the next year.
The right-wing Republicans in the Senate, assisted by Senate Democrats Scott Kawasaki, Bill Wielechowski, and Donny Olson, are betting on high oil prices to pay inflated dividends, provide state services and build projects in the next fiscal year. Unfortunately, it’s a bad gamble for Alaska.
Sitka Sen. Bert Stedman said the finance committee wanted to use $85 per barrel as the break-even budget point, not wanting to depend on oil staying at more than $100 per barrel, but the Senate decided to bank on higher prices.
The committee proposed using any money from higher oil prices to forward fund education and save money from price spikes over $100 by putting it in the Permanent Fund.
The Senate rejected forward funding for education, with the right-wing Republicans and three Democrats pushing the $3.6 billion dividend of nearly $5,600 per person. The dividend would use the entire annual payout of the Permanent Fund, with $300 million more.
Sen. Natasha von Imhof said that about $1 billion of the budget is unfunded, contrary to the Constitution. Therefore, the budget is not balanced or sustainable.
“No one can predict the price of oil or the market for the next 12 months. And to create a budget that depends on $100 oil per barrel, in my opinion, is reckless,” she said.
It will be up to the conference committee on the budget, with members from the House and Senate, to create a sensible budget plan, one that does not depend on oil price guesses and the war in Ukraine.
One of the symptoms of our financial disconnect is that the early news coverage of the Senate action mentioned $5,600 per person, but not the total cost to the state. The $3.6 billion is within a half-billion or so of the entire general fund budget.
The biggest single beneficiary of the plan to give everyone $5,600 —remember that will not be the final number — would be the federal government, which will collect hundreds of millions in federal income taxes.
Saving an extra $2 billion or $3 billion — a much better option than massive dividends — would provide improved services and opportunities for Alaskans of all income levels for generations to come. But this is an election year, and the Senate, at least, can’t see past November.