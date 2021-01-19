Republican members of the Alaska Senate today announced that agreement has been reached to form a legislative majority.
The 13 initial members – in alphabetical order – include Senator(s) Click Bishop, Mia Costello, Roger Holland, Shelley Hughes, Peter Micciche, Robert Myers, Lora Reinbold, Josh Revak, Mike Shower, Bert Stedman, Gary Stevens, Natasha von Imhof and David Wilson.
Additional members may be joining the organization.
The six-member Senate Majority leadership team, which balances Alaska’s diverse geographic and philosophical representation, includes:
Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes;
Senate Majority Whip Mia Costello;
Senate Rules chairman Gary Stevens;
Senate Finance co-chairs Bert Stedman and Click Bishop; and
Senate President Peter Micciche.
The caucus is based upon a “Caucus of Equals” philosophy, recognizing the diverse nature of the group and the districts throughout the state represented by the members.
Information about specific committee chairmanships, committee membership and caucus objectives is forthcoming.
The Senate Majority leadership team released the following joint statement:
“As Alaskans are aware, there are differences in this group. Yet all members have agreed to a transparent and respectful organization that will work through this session’s tough decisions toward solutions best for all Alaskans.”