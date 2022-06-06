Members of the Seattle Kraken staff are in Anchorage this week to take part in the Anchorage Hockey Association (AHA) Summer Academy. Players from 8U, 10U and 12U will receive elite training on and off the ice from the Seattle Kraken and AHA staff. The special visit is part of the Seattle Kraken’s ongoing partnership with Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC).
“We are so excited that our partnership with the Seattle Kraken can provide new opportunities for youth hockey players from our region and connect them with positive role models,” shared Jason Metrokin, BBNC President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is just one more way that BBNC’s relationship with the Seattle Kraken is benefiting Alaska.”
“We’re incredibly proud to not only have Alaska in our backyard but also have it be a key part of the Kraken territory,” said Tod Leiweke, Seattle Kraken CEO. “As a testament to our commitment to growing the game in Anchorage and beyond, we couldn’t be more excited to take part in the AHA Summer Academy helping these kids grow into talented hockey players.”
Since announcing their partnership with the Seattle Kraken last summer, BBNC launched “Bristol Bay Wild Market” at Climate Pledge Arena, serving locally caught seafood to hockey fans and concertgoers. The special partnership also included a commitment to an annual youth hockey camp in Alaska with the goal of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. For this year’s camp, BBNC sponsored nine of its shareholders and descendants while the Seattle Kraken sponsored 10 female players.
“The Anchorage Hockey Academy is proud to partner with the Seattle Kraken and Bristol Bay Native Corporation this summer,” said Camp Director Kirk Kullberg. “We are very thankful for their investment in Alaska’s youth hockey community and all that they will bring to support us in the future. We look forward to our amazing week together and know that it will be a time that the kids will never forget.“