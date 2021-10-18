ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers on Monday said a Kake man who had been reported missing was found dead by a canine team searching for him.
Troopers said the body of 55-year-old David Dalton was found Monday about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from where his vehicle was parked near Sitkum Creek, south of Kake.
“It appears that Dalton succumbed to the elements,” troopers wrote in an update posted to their webpage.
The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy.
Dalton was last seen Friday afternoon and reported missing Saturday night. Searchers found some items that belonged to him about 50 yards (45.72 meters) from his vehicle.