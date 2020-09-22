U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday they are looking into what officials described as “inaccuracies and falsehoods” in information provided to the corps by Pebble Partnership Ltd., or PLP, during the corps’ review of the company’s application for permits for a large gold, copper and molybdenum mine near Iliamna southwest of Anchorage.
The corps issued a press release late Tuesday following public release of video statements by Pebble executives to persons who had identified themselves to the company as potential investors, but who in fact misrepresented themselves. The video recordings were released and subsequently viewed by Alaska officials of the Corps of Engineers.
In its press release the corps said, “Upon review of the transcripts, we have identified inaccuracies and falsehoods relating to the permit process and the relationship between our regulatory leadership and the applicant’s executives.”
A Washington, D.C.-based group calling itself the Environmental Investigation Agency arranged the talks with Pebble executives, presenting themselves as investors.
It’s not clear what comments Collier made that the corps felt were inaccurate or false but the fact that the agency issued such statement indicated there were strong feelings.
“We have the highest level of trust and confidence in the integrity of our regulatory team,” Col. Damon Delarosa, the corps’ Alaska District Commander. “As we continue to work through this process, we will continue to uphold and follow applicable laws and regulations,” Delarosa said in a statement.
The key issue at stake is the company’s plan in its application for a smaller mine, with a smaller “footprint” than what was originally proposed by PLP. The video statement has Pebble’s CEO, Tom Collier, discussing the large mineral reserves at the deposit and his hopes that the mine would inevitably be expanded, as was originally planned.
Opponents to the mine have argued that Pebble executives have said things in private meetings with investors that appear different than what the company says in public or to regulatory agencies. The recordings made of the pseudo-investor conference were the first instances where such comments were made public, however.
A plan to ultimately expand the mine would increase the amount of waste product that would be stored along with the environmental hazards if a spill of waste were to occur.
In comments earlier to the Anchorage Daily News company spokesman Mike Heatwole said PLP has always acknowledged that there are more ore reserves at the deposit than are need for the smaller project proposed, but that if the initial mine were expanded at some point new permits and a new environmental review will be needed.
The corps has completed a final Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, for the mine, the last stage of an environmental review for the big project, but a final Record of Decision, or ROD, has not yet been issued.
The corps has laid out unusually strong wetlands mitigation requirements for a plan needed from the company before the ROD will be issued. The ROD, when issued, will trigger issuance of major federal permits doe the mine. The company’s mitigation plan, now being developed, is expected to be filed later this fall.
If the corps determines that inaccurate or false statements were made during the development of the EIS it may complicate final stages of the permitting, persons familiar with federal regulatory proceedings say.
It may make the EIS more vulnerable to legal challenges, the persons said.