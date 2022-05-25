By O’Hara Shipe
Three weeks ago, RJ Johnson waltzed into the Press office while I was finishing up a business meeting. He sauntered over to the couch, flipped his glasses up, and in characteristic fashion, tapped his foot as he impatiently waited for me to hang up the phone. The instant I took off my headphones, the office filled with his booming, gravelly voice.
“First off, congrats,” he said with a huge smile. “So, now that you’re the editor, what are we doing about Prism because I have ideas.”
Before I could answer, he continued.
“Also, there’s a lot is going on with the bar scene right now. Oh, and there are a lot of people breaking up right now. I have so much gossip! And my birthday is coming up. We have to do something for it. Oh, and have you seen my signed copy of ‘The Book of Mormon’? But anyways, I’ll let you get back to work. Love you!”
It was the last classically one-way conversation I would ever have with RJ. On Sunday, May 22, he passed away at 42 years old.
The news ripped through Facebook, and within hours of his passing, two things were clear. One, he touched the lives of people from all different walks of life. And two, he would not be forgotten.
In five short years of freelancing with the Press, RJ founded the Prism Press, which featured stories from the LGBTQIA+ community. Involved in every step of the process, RJ attended every photoshoot and wrote most of the first edition by himself. He also researched and created in-depth glossaries of queer terminology to help promote conversation and understanding. His hope was that his efforts would inspire the next generation of queer journalists to get involved.
But promoting the robust LGBTQIA+ community wasn’t his only passion.
RJ believed in the freedom of sexual expression. As a kinkster, he was always ready to provide a judgment-free environment to talk about exploring new avenues for pleasure, so long as they were consensual. However, RJ didn’t stop at just talking – he also created a safe space for Anchorage to gather and try on new fetishes. At ACAL, RJ hosted “play nights” that opened the door to self-expression and self-love.
Eventually, he turned his love of kink into a dating column called “Ask an Alaskan.” Truthful, entertaining, and more than a little bit dirty, RJ’s column was the perfect written representation of his spirit.
But RJ will be remembered for so much more than his contributions to the Press. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him, he will be remembered for his kind heart. More than once, he saved a life simply by answering the phone and reminding the caller that there was value in living. He will also be remembered as a tireless warrior for the disenfranchised.
The world will never be the same without RJ, and though our hearts are broken, we at the Press will continue to cling to the moments of joy that we shared with this incredible human. We think RJ would want it that way.