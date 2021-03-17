Some members of the Save Anchorage group have accused Anchorage Assemblyman Felix Rivera of pedophilia, but it appears one member of the group is in some serious trouble.
Michael Whitmore of Anchorage, Alaska, a Save Anchorage group member, has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
According to an affidavit in support of an application for a criminal complaint filed on March 12, 2021, the investigation into Mr. Whitmore began when an Australian investigation identified a child pornographer on the social media platform WickrMe.
Australian authorities shared information on the WickrMe social media account with the FBI. Over the course of the investigation, the FBI searched other social media platforms for the same account name. One was found on ChatToday.
The FBI was able to obtain the email address associated with the social media username, which was part of the suspect’s real name. The FBI connected those accounts to the suspect by corroborating photos on the victim’s Facebook page that linked the suspect’s Facebook account.
According to the affidavit, Mr. Whitmore was interviewed last week by FBI agents. During the course of that interview, Mr. Whitmore gave the FBI the passcode to his iPhone. In interviews with FBI Anchorage, Whitmore admitted to multiple serious felonies involving child exploitation and the distribution of child pornography.
After searching Mr. Whitmore’s phone, based on consent, the FBI received a warrant for his WickerMe account and found more child pornography as recently as last week.
Whitmore stated that he has approximately 1200 images and videos of child pornography on his phone and also stated that he had installed an application on his phone to compress larger files in order to be able to more easily transmit those files to individuals who were unable to wait for files to download.