Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today regretfully accepted the resignation of Sami Graham who has served as the Chief of Staff for the Mayor since August. Mayor Bronson has selected Alexis Johnson as his new Chief of Staff.
“It was an honor to serve the citizens of Anchorage as the Mayor’s Chief of Staff,” said Graham. “As I retire, I believe in the new direction for Anchorage and will continue to try to help wherever there is a need.”
“Sami is the epitome of a dedicated, and hardworking public servant,” said Mayor Bronson. “I will miss her, and appreciate her service to my staff and the people of Anchorage.”
Alexis Johnson is a lifelong Alaskan who has served as a Special Assistant to the Mayor since he took office. She currently serves on the Anchorage Women’s Commission. She is a graduate of Arizona State with a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Marketing and Gender Studies.
“Alexis is one of our state’s brightest Alaskans,” said Mayor Bronson. “I am confident she will help my administration execute our goals to make Anchorage successful now and into the future.”
“I am honored that the Mayor has tapped me to be his Chief of Staff,” said Johnson. “I want to thank Sami for her leadership and look forward to advancing the Mayor’s agenda for Anchorage.”
Mrs. Graham’s resignation is effective January 28, 2022.