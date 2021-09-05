PALMER — Brian Shunskis, of Fairbanks won the 2021 Alaska State Fair Giant Cabbage Weigh Off with an 86.15 pound piece of produce named "Clean Green."
"It was a good cabbage for the weather I had this year," Shunskis said.
Shunskis hails from Salcha, part of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He said that he's been competing with his giant crops and other types of entries for many years. He claimed that his region is the "best place to grow cabbages in the world."
"It's been great over the years," Shunskis said.
Shunskis said that he had three big contenders that could have won the Giant Cabbage Weigh-Off this year. He said the name "Clean Green" comes from the plant having no signs of rot.
"I just picked the one that looked the prettiest," Shunskis said. "I'm really happy with it... I think it would've been a 100 pounder if it were an ideal summer."
Shunskies' winning cabbage is featured alongside this year's giant pumpkin and other agricultural exhibits for public view for the remainder of the Fair season.
For more information, visit alaskastatefair.org.
