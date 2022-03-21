Three days on from the unexpected death of Alaska’s at-large Congressman Don Young, rumors have been swirling about what politico possibilities — or those already engaged in other races — might jump into the House race given the massive opening left by Young’s passing.
One candidate in the already engaged candidate category who’s drawn speculation is former District 20 state legislator Les Gara. Gara seems like an unlikely bet to unseat Mike Dunleavy as governor, given the re-emergence of former Governor Bill Walker, but his experience as a state legislator and as a lawyer representing the state might make him an ideal fit for the U.S. House. But on Sunday, Gara ostensibly put those rumors to bed, posting on Facebook with three photos — one of his wife, another of salmon filets and a third of himself catching a salmon — “OK, Cra Cra chatter I’d rather not hear again. Let Don Young’s family grieve in peace. No, I am NOT running for his seat. I love living here. Three of the reasons why.”
Meanwhile, on the Republican side where the only candidate entered to run is Nick Begich III, grandson of Nick Begich Sr., whose death in a 1972 plane crash opened the door to Young’s tenure as Alaska’s lone House member, the prospect list is extensive.
Begich III’s lack of political experience and association with one of Alaska’s most famous Democratic Party families might have been an irrelevant novelty when Young was in the race, but now, the Alaska GOP has to be scrambling for more orthodox alternatives. Among the names bandied about include state legislators Josh Revak, Mia Costello, Sara Rasmussen and even anti-mask firebrand Lora Reinbold of Eagle River, but so far, none has uttered a peep publicly.
The only newcomer to the race that appears to be a virtual certainty is orthopedic surgeon Al Gross, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat incumbent Dan Sullivan in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, and had been rumored to be a candidate for the gubernatorial race.
The name recognition Gross gained in his 2020 effort as an Independent might give him a leg up in a field that otherwise includes only Anchorage Assemblymember Chris Constant, a Democrat, and little known Independent Gregg Brelsford, a former Bristol Bay manager.
Name recognition could be especially important considering that Alaska law calls for a special election to fill Young’s seat in 60 days, which will create a very, very temporary incumbent with ranked choice voting ballot ‘primary’ ballots to be cast in May and the final special election ballots cast in July or August, possibly in concert with the regularly scheduled ranked choice ‘primaries.’
On Saturday, the Anchorage Press broke the news of Gross’ intention to run, citing a source close to the Gross team.
“There is no doubt Al Gross can put the resources together for an Independent candidacy for what will be a quick campaign,” the same source added Monday.
Gross got more support from an official within Anchorage Labor circles.
“Al Gross did a terrific job standing with us and as a union member himself, there is no better candidate to take the mantle from Don Young than Al Gross,” the source, who wished to remain unnamed, said. “I’ve urged him to run and asked my brothers and sisters in Labor to join me.”
Reached for comment, Gross himself demurred at declaring his candidacy in deference to mourning the loss of a legendary leader, but hinted at his intentions strongly.
“Don Young was a legendary fighter for Alaska. My thoughts are with Anne, his family and his staff who worked tirelessly for Alaskans,” Gross said. “But now is not the time for politics. In due course, I’ll have something to say but, for now, I join with All Alaskans who mourn the passing of a true champion for Alaska.”
Constant, who in a cover story in the Anchorage Press three weeks ago insisted he would run a positive, issues-oriented campaign against Young, affirmed his commitment to that pledge over the weekend, posting on his Constant for Congress website, “While the process and timeline have changed with the addition of a special election cycle, I remain fully committed to running a robust and positive campaign through the upcoming elections.”
Constant added that he has yet to name a campaign manager but does have a general consultant working as a manager.