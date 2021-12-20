Alaska in December can be a challenge. Lengthy darkness and frigid temperatures contribute to seasonal sadness and a waning daily optimism. But there is hope around the corner. As of today, we have made that season turn. Winter Solstice has arrived delivering a daily dose of increasing light.
This is a perfect week to write out your New Year’s Resolution statements to ensure 2022 will be filled with festive fun, food, and music.
Records reveal humans have been making New Year’s resolutions for at least 4,000 years. Most people create resolutions around health, fitness, and financial goals.
But, do most people keep their resolutions? The truth is that few people are strong and truly committed. To illustrate, one-quarter have lost willpower just one week into the new year. Recent studies reveal that after one month, 36% have already abandoned their efforts. By mid-year, the 64% of those keeping their commitment after 4 weeks has dropped to 46%. In a 2016 study, of the 41% who had made resolutions, less than ten percent felt that they had successfully achieved their 2015 end-of-year resolutions.
Unabashedly, you have an opportunity to enter 2022 with resolutions that will bring joy, gratification, and momentary escapism. To get you started, I present three resolutions.
Resolution # 1Expand Your Auditory Mind by Listening to New Music
New music offers temporary escape through emotional transformation and an energy boost. By purposefully expanding your musical access, 2022 will be a better year.
To start the year of auditory adventure, work your way through the CMJ’s The Music Marathon consisting of 10 virtual online stages featuring 26 hours of new music by 111 artists.
After you wake from your 24 hour musically induced coma filled with bands such as Second Hand Poet, Kennyhoopla, Steve Buscemi’s Dreamy Eyes, and others, your worldview will be changed. The remainder of 2022 will be viewed through a lens of daily appreciation.
Other fertile access points include NPR’s All Songs Considered which releases new music every Friday as well as KEXP radio’s live studio music shared on Youtube. Start the new year off by subscribing to Live on KEXP at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3I2GFN_F8WudD_2jUZbojA
Resolution # 2: Make a Pilgrimage to the Restaurants on the Press Awards List
Seasonal affective disorder paired with social isolation can be alleviated briefly with a sampling of the diverse Anchorage culinary scene. Start your sojourn through food town by visiting the restaurants that Anchorage Press readers voted as best of in the 2021 Press Awards. These include best Mexican, BBQ, Italian, Sushi, Pizza, Pho, Burger, Taco, Brunch, Coffee Shop, Wings, Hot Dog, Seafood, Sandwich, Vegetarian, Thai, Donut, Diner, Vietnamese, Chinese.
Enjoying good food can nurture the mind, body, and soul. The readers’ choice list can serve as your passport around Anchorage to sample food you haven’t tried or establishments you have yet to visit. And, of course, don’t neglect the plethora of Indian, Hawaiian and Korean food in the city.
Resolution # 3: Choose to Visit More Fun Opportunities in Anchorage
From comedy and live music to indoor recreation offerings, Anchorage has many opportunities to increase your fun, year-round, whether you are single or want to step out with your family.
Fox Hollow, 11801 Brayton Drive, offers both traditional golf experiences as well as foot golf. In Winter, stay warm and dry by hitting balls in a simulator in their indoor dome. They also rent a 90 yards x 70 yards, 1.3 acres, indoor field in the Dome. As the weather gets warmer, go for a kick-about and try foot golf. Fox Hollow, offers both a traditional golf experience but also one of foot golf. Two 9-hole courses challenge your kicking prowess.
To project and reduce life’s frustrations, a night out axe throwing could be cleansing, therapeutic, and most importantly challenging fun. Check-out Frosted Axe Throwing, 409 W. Fireweed Lane and Alaska Axe Co., 2520 E 68TH Ave.
Expand your cognitive power by visiting an escape room in 2022. For team building or friend/family fun, Alaska Escape Rooms, 737 W. 5th Avenue, Suite G, provides an hour of problem-solving enjoyment. In addition to their Raven’s Eye room, a new room, Conjured Kingdoms, will be opening soon. Avalanche Escape Rooms, 4111 Minnesota Drive, have a Blitzkrieg war bunker and goldmine themed rooms.
May 2022 be both safe and prosperous for you. We only live once. So, Carpe Diem, seize every day with radically purposeful resolutions to enjoy more food, fun, and music in 2022.