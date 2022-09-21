Bynum-Ortiz-1024x546.jpg




A Republican Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly member is challenging the four-term incumbent to represent Ketchikan, Wrangell, Metlakatla, Coffman Cove and other communities of southern Southeast Alaska in the state House.

In Jeremy Bynum’s first time running for state office, he got 44% percent of the votes in the August primary to Rep. Dan Ortiz’s 52%. Both live in Ketchikan. Four percent of voters chose Wrangell resident Shevaun Meggitt, who has since withdrawn and will not appear on the general election ballot.



