By Colin Roshak
Looking for easy answers and snappy one-liners? You won’t get them from George Martinez. The 2021 Anchorage mayoral candidate, professor, activist, author and hip hop artist asks as many questions as he answers.
Seen as somewhat of an underdog to topple two-term Assembly member Forrest Dunbar in the fight for progressive-leaning votes in the April 6 election, Martinez has the youthful energy of a twenty-something, the vest-wearing proclivities of a middle-aged man, and the husky, lower throat resonance of a well mixed voiceover.
“When you’re real, you’re real, right?” says Martinez. “So when it’s when you are talking about things that are authentic to you, like myself, I’m talking about things that are real to me, that are real to my family, that are real to my experiences within this community. I’m not going to get tired of talking about that.”
The mayoral race is still in its early days with mail-in ballots set to go out to voters on March 15, so polling data has been scarce. However, in an extremely unscientific poll on anchoragepress.com, Martinez is running away from the 11-candidate field, garnering 36.8 percent with ultra-conservative Dave Bronson coming in second at 27 percent. Dunbar is a distant third at 15.1. While this poll almost certainly does not reflect the opinion of the Anchorage electorate, it does show Martinez’s unique ability to fire up his supporters and his supporters’ ability to crowdsource.
“I’m proud to be a non-partisan Alaskan. and I believe that that’s where the future is gonna come from,” Martinez said. “That’s when we can meet in the space where we can find each other, roll our sleeves up and work together. I work with Democrats, I work with Republicans — working with me doesn’t require anybody to change their party. You know, that’s one of the one of the inclusive frameworks that I’ll bring in. As long as you’re committed to working for what’s in the best interest of our city, we can find a way forward.”
Martinez’s introduction to politics came at a young age and in a very personal way.
“I grew up as a child of a single mom on public assistance in New York City, and I remember the first time I got what I would say ‘politically aware’ was during the Reagan Administration,” Martinez recalled. “I remember these conversations from political people and policymakers around the low moral character and low moral values of the welfare mothers and people in poverty. I didn’t really didn’t understand the full complexity of the charge against people in poverty and values and culture. But I did understand that they were talking about my mom, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘who are these people that get to talk about my family like that?’ ‘How do we get there to replace them?’”
Martinez became the first in his family to go to college and became an adjunct professor of political science at Pace University, Hunter College and a number of CUNY campuses. He developed his own course called ‘The Politics of Hip Hop’, informed by his own background as a rapper under the stage name ‘Rithim.’ and ‘The Hon. George Martinez’.
“I don’t lose the fact that I grew up as a hip hop artist, and that took me into diplomacy,” said Martinez. “Because it’s that diplomacy and recognition of that culture that gives me the ability to say there are creative ways to bring people together. It’s recognition that being an academic doesn’t mean that you have to be disconnected from real people or from the things that people experience. So I’ve been able to walk these different paths and carry those different hats. I’m able to put these tools in my backpack, and then I’m able to operationalize them in ways that helped me bring my whole self to what I’m doing.”
Martinez infused his hip hop background into activism, forming Global Block Collective, and later politics, even running for New York’s 7th Congressional district. He finished fourth in the Democratic primary, but gained fame with his song ‘Occupy’ which became the unofficial theme song of the Occupy Wall Street movement.
That experience makes Martinez anything but a rookie going into the April 6 election.
“The challenge of the leadership, and maybe this is the answer Colin, the final answer, the long way to get there, is you’ve got to listen,” Martinez said. “The Municipality of Anchorage hasn’t returned the phone calls often for small providers of assisted and supportive housing, who are not necessarily part of the mainstream. But these are people who raised their hand, say we have beds, and we have a way to help the homeless and the people with mental health challenges. And I’ve been advocating with these folks, sometimes they can’t get a return phone call from city officials. So my administration will be responsive and transparent. We will return those phone calls. And in the process of returning phone calls, we’re gonna find opportunities that people may have missed. Because when you’re talking, when you’re engaging, you find new solutions all the time.”
Martinez first arrived in Anchorage in 2007 and he says it’s the last city he’ll live in.
“I knew that when I first stepped foot here in 2007, as a guest of the university and the Anchorage Urban League, and I came here to do political literacy work and community engagement specifically around young professionals and young professionals of color at that time,” he said. “Both from the people, the energy of the land, the relationships that I have with respect to my Alaskan Native brothers and sisters and the community that I’ve been able to really grow and build these relationships with.”
Martinez said early childhood education is one of his top priorities.
“I do recognize that the number one investment we haven’t made, that we will have to make now is in early childhood education,” Martinez said. “We have to make that investment. We’re one of the only cities who actually has a local marijuana sales tax, and uses no portion of it for early childhood education or after school programs. That’s, that’s a travesty. And we can do better.”
Though plainly tied to left-wing causes through his music and activism, Martinez sees himself as a non-partisan running in what is technically a non-partisan race.
“We take (non-partisan elections) for granted. I can tell you that I fought in my younger days, for years in New York City, pushing that progressive city to have local nonpartisan elections, because the power of the parties was creating this toxic environment and progress would often get stunted. Right? As progressive as New York is, they haven’t done that yet,” Martinez said. “I recognize that there’s a lot of toxic partisanship in our city, in our world. And quite frankly, it’s caused division. And those divisions have not helped us economically, and they will hurt us in the long run, especially in our city, where we have a different opportunity to show the world that we can be different.”