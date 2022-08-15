Election Dayis August 16, 2022, for the “Pick 1 Primary” and the Special General Election to fill the remainder of Representative Don Young’s term, and both elections are on the same ballot. Polls are open from 7:00am until 8:00pm.
On one side of the ballot is the “Pick 1 Primary.” Voters will select their one favorite candidate for each of the races on that side of the ballot. The top 4 vote getters in each race will advance to the General Election on November 8, 2022. On the other side of the ballot is the ranked choice Special General Election to fill the remainder of Representative Don Young’s term. In this race, voters will rank candidates in order of preference.
The August 16, 2022 election will be a poll-based election. Due to redistricting, many House and Senate Districts, as well as polling locations, have changed. The Division of Elections mailed new voter ID cards to all Alaskan voters this summer. Thevoting cardinforms voters of their House and Senate Districts as well as their precinct number.
There are two ways that voters can look up their polling location: by entering their entire address, including city and state, into thisinteractive mapor entering their full name and city into“My Voter Information.”
On Election Day, voters will need to bring agovernment-issued ID,such as a Voter ID,driver’slicense, state ID, military ID, passport, hunting or fishing license, or other current or valid photo ID.
Sample ballotsare available online and will also be available at polling locations. Sample ballots provide voters with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the two elections.
For the “Pick 1 Primary,” which is on one side of the ballot, voters are reminded to select their favorite candidate for each race and fill in the oval to the right of the candidates’ name. Races include United States Senator, United States Representative, Governor and Lt. Governor, State Senator (for 19 of the 20 seats), and State Representative.
The other side of the ballot is Alaskans’ first opportunity to participate in a ranked choice election for the special general election to fill the remainder of Representative Don Young’s term. Voters are reminded to fill in only one oval for each candidate or column (see below image). Voters can rank as many candidates as they like – but the more a voter ranks, the more voice they have in their representation.
For the voter’s 1stchoice, fill in the oval in the 1st choice column. For the voter’s 2ndchoice, fill in the oval in the 2ndchoice column, and so on. The voter's 2ndchoice is only counted if their first choice is eliminated. An explainer on how to fill out the ballot can be foundhereandhere.