Election Day is August 16, 2022, for the “Pick 1 Primary” and the Special General Election to fill the remainder of Representative Don Young’s term, and both elections are on the same ballot. Polls are open from 7:00am until 8:00pm. 

On one side of the ballot is the “Pick 1 Primary.” Voters will select their one favorite candidate for each of the races on that side of the ballot. The top 4 vote getters in each race will advance to the General Election on November 8, 2022.  On the other side of the ballot is the ranked choice Special General Election to fill the remainder of Representative Don Young’s term. In this race, voters will rank candidates in order of preference. 



