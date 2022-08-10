220809-trawlers-1024x610.jpg

Trawlers are seen in Unalaska on Sept. 24, 2013. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

Republicans, Democrats and independents seeking a variety of elected offices across Alaska appear united by a desire to restrict deep-sea trawling.

In candidate questionnaires submitted to the Alaska Beacon, candidates for statewide and legislative races — regardless of party — say the restrictions are the best way to improve salmon returns on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.



