Alaska State Fair General Manager Jerome Hertel recently participated in a Q&A about the 2021 Alaska State Fair.
Q: After a year away, what changes (if any) have been made to ASF operations to ensure the safety of staff and fair goers?
We extended the Fair to three weekends to help spread the crowds, we are closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for additional cleaning and sanitation. We are asking Fairgoers to go contactless and purchase tickets online at alaskastatefair.org. Additional safety measures can be found here: https://www.alaskastatefair.org/site/fair-outlines-health-safety-precautions-for-2021-event/
Q: What has the ASF board / admin learned during the year away?
The events of 2020 required us all to do things differently. While there were plenty of hardships, the silver lining was the opportunity to grow and evolve and try new things. We did socially distanced events such as two drive-in concerts, a Food Truck Fare every Wednesday and Saturday, multiple drive-in movies and a Bright Up the Night drive through light display. These events allowed up to establish a safety mitigation plan implemented at Harvest Fest 2020 and make necessary changes to help make a safe space for all Alaskans.
Q: How excited are ASF staff to begin the fair later this month?
The staff is excited to be bringing the fun back to Alaska. Excited for all the new changes, consistent hours, a couple days off during the Fair plus all the new vendors and our favorites that we missed!
Q: What new additions / attractions / rides will be debuting this year at ASF?
We have a new roller coaster, the Aftershock, it’s exclusive to the Alaska State Fair. You cannot ride it anywhere else (permanent installation). Also many new Food vendors: Jeepney Filipino Fusion Food, Alaska’s Original Shake Up, Grandma Wei’s Homemade Dumplings, Tiki Pete’s Alaskan Grill and Oma’s Poffertjes. Check out our food guide for more details: https://www.alaskastatefair.org/site/fair-food-guide/
Q: When did ASF make the decision to return this fall? When did prep for this year’s fair begin in earnest? What is left to be finished before the fair opens?
A celebration for 300,000 people takes a whole year to plan. We started planning in the fall of 2020 for the 2021 Fair while closely monitoring the pandemic. We knew early in 2021 that we could produce a Fair if we remained flexible to the ever-changing conditions, making it safe for the public to attend. With a year off and an earlier start, vendors and exhibitors are earnestly working to be ready by August 20. One thing is for sure, everyone is eager for the Fair to begin. It takes a whole year to prep for the Alaska State Fair. We started work on the 2021 Fair last Fall right after Harvest Fest.
Q: How vital is the ASF to the Palmer economy yearly?
The Fair averages around 300,000 visitors every year. In our last economic impact study done in 2015 the Alaska State Fair funnels approximately $23 million to the State’s economy through direct and in-direct sources. 1/3 of spending occurs in the Mat-Su Borough. Today that figure is estimated to be over 26 million.
Q: Any other details about ASF 2021 that would be valuable to Frontiersman readers?
Skip the lines, save money and purchase discounted Fair admission and parking at alaskastatefair.org. All discount offers are running through August 25th. Check out all the discount options here: https://www.alaskastatefair.org/site/deals-and-discounts/. Important to note we are closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the Fair hours have changed. This year’s operating hours are 11AM – 10PM every day.