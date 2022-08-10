Bill Walker

Bill Walker

How much should a governor’s faith or religion determine state law and policy?

Everyone is guided by a set of internal moral principles. For some, including Bill, those principles are rooted in religious beliefs. An individual’s religion or faith, however, should have no bearing on state law and policy. The separation of church and state is an American principle older than the republic itself and remains a cornerstone of a sound democracy.



