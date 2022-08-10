How much should a governor’s faith or religion determine state law and policy?
Everyone is guided by a set of internal moral principles. For some, including Bill, those principles are rooted in religious beliefs. An individual’s religion or faith, however, should have no bearing on state law and policy. The separation of church and state is an American principle older than the republic itself and remains a cornerstone of a sound democracy.
What should the state do to improve retention of public employees, including teachers?
A recent report found that nearly 1 in 5 state jobs is vacant, and many state agencies are struggling to fill open positions. Retention of state workers is as challenging as recruitment largely because retirement benefits are weaker than the rest of the country. Making matters worse, teachers in Alaska are at a unique disadvantage because they do not receive social security benefits. Lack of a strong retirement system is a driving force in Alaska’s teacher crisis which was highlighted in another report that showed widespread teacher hiring problems across Alaska. We must reform the state retirement system as a top priority.
What does an ideal state ferry system look like?
We believe an ideal ferry system is, first and foremost, fully funded. This means a ferry system that is reliable, predictable, and fully staffed. It’s reliable, because we keep up with maintenance and replace old boats; it’s predictable, because we maintain a stable schedule that coastal communities can rely upon; and it’s fully staffed because we attract, train, and retain the best home-grown Alaska mariners. It also means we attract visitors from around the world to ride our blue canoes, with gift shops, live music, and naturalists aboard. We have always believed that a certain amount of state funding is required to maintain and operate the system, in much the same way state funding is required to maintain and operate surface roads and highways around the state. An ideal state ferry system would be one that reaches every coastal community in Alaska and allows for the coastal communities in our state to grow economically. Easy, reliable, affordable transportation in and around our coastal communities is a missing cornerstone of Alaska’s economic growth and must be restored.
What, if any, changes does the state need to make to ensure voting is equitable and secure?
The State of Alaska has an incredibly secure voting system that helps ensure every vote is both protected and counted; this work happens with the help of the cybersecurity team at the US Department of Homeland Security.
We commit to increasing equity in voter access for rural Alaskans by continuing to remove language barriers where they exist and ensure voter precincts are sufficiently staffed, and we will continue to expand opportunities for vote-by-mail to ensure more Alaskans can vote. We commit to updating the vote-by-mail process to ensure as few ballots as possible are rejected.
What do you intend to do about the poor returns of salmon in the Yukon and Kuskokwim drainages, and what are the main causes of the problems?
No administration can wave a wand and bring fish back. However, there are things within our control. As outlined in our previous statements, on day one of a Walker Drygas administration we will take swift actions to protect and invest in our fisheries. In Western Alaska, we must first acknowledge the impacts of salmon bycatch and climate change, then appoint officials well-versed in the science to begin the necessary work to address the problems. Additionally, the State of Alaska must commit significant new research dollars to salmon science, particularly in the AYK region, while also working to secure more federal funds from programs like the Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Fund and better using the dollars already flowing in from DC. A Walker Drygas administration will invest time and effort to build positive working relationships with indigenous fishery organizations, like the Kuskokwim and Yukon Intertribal Fish Commissions (KRITFC & YRITFC) and support clear-eyed, honest, and unbiased discussion of both the impacts AND inequities of salmon bycatch in the BSAI fisheries.
What, if any, changes should be made to Alaska’s school funding system?
We need an education endowment for pre-K through the university. Years of zero or low increases in the Base Student Allocation means our schools are, by some reports, the eighth worst in the nation.
Unfortunately, years of flat funding and modest increases for K-12 education have fallen far behind the high rates of inflation Alaska is experiencing right now, effectively creating a silent cut to education. The Walker Drygas Administration will support increases to the Base Student Allocation, the system that determines how much money schools receive for every student enrolled.
Alaska’s children deserve the best schools in the country, whether they live in a rural village or a large city. That will only happen if our education system receives reliable, predictable funding.