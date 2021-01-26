Anchorage Assemblyperson Jamie Allard has apparently been removed from the State of Alaska Commission for Human Rights as of Tuesday morning. The chair, filled by Allard in October 2020, was listed as vacant only days after Allard defended a pair of DMV-issued vanity plates that appeared to glorify Nazi Germany.
“The comments made by Ms. Allard regarding the license plate controversy have become a distraction for the Human Rights Commission and its mission to ensure equality and fair treatment of all Alaskans,” Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner said Tuesday. “Gov. Dunleavy felt it was in the best interest of the board to remove her effective immediately.”
The license plates in question were 3REICH and FUHRER, both registered to the same vehicle owned by a man that Alaska Court View records as not having the last name of either Reich nor Fuhrer, an early defense posited by conservative blogger Suzanne Downing.
“Fuhrer means guide or leader in Deutsch, reich means realm,” Allard wrote. “Ban on foreign words! Do they know how idiotic they sound?”
Allard continued to argue with Anchorage citizens and District 2 constituents online. Allard reposted heated emails to her followers, which resulted in mass harassment for at least one former Allard voter. Eventually, Allard began blocking dissenters en masse. Then, Monday night, Allard’s government Facebook page disappeared. Shortly after, Allard appeared on her personal page in the Facebook group Save Anchorage- under Facebook review for misinformation and violent rhetoric- where she called the group her “safe space”.
On Tuesday, she invited members of that group to follow her to Gab, an American alt-tech social networking service known for its far-right user base and widely described as a haven for extremists including neo-Nazis, white supremacists, white nationalists, and the alt-right. “Facebook has deleted my Assembly page,” Allard wrote. “I’m sure my private page will be cancelled next, along with my Instagram.”
Leo Storm Ash says he had a brief conversation with Allard. Screenshots provided by Ash show an email Ash sent to Allard informing her that he would be filing a complaint with the ACLU over her allegedly illegal actions of deleting comments and blocking constituents from a government Facebook page. Allard’s responded, “Great point. I will deactivate my Assembly page. Have a lovely evening.” Minutes later, Ash says Allard’s government page was nowhere to be found.
Jamie Allard has made a habit out of whipping Save Anchorage into a weekly frenzy before Assembly meetings while feigning ignorance of the violent rhetoric that boils over. On January 12, less than a week after the Capitol insurrection that Allard alone refused to condemn in a 9-1 Assembly vote, APD posted extra officers in and around the Assembly chambers after Chief Justin Doll issued a statement saying APD was working with state and federal authorities to monitor hate speech. Suzanne Downing claimed it was all an over-reaction. A week later, a man would be arrested for threatening to shoot up the Assembly building and members within, detailing his plan with an almost pornographic lust.
Tonight, Allard has sicced the aggressively ignorant hounds of Save Anchorage on fellow Assembly member Meg Zalatel. Her offense? “I absolutely and unequivocally condemn the defense of racism and white supremacy by an Anchorage Assembly member, especially done on her official member page,” Zalatel wrote Sunday. “Her actions are indefensible.”
Allard accused Zalatel’s post of “[inciting] hatred” and ‘fake pandering’, tagging three moderators of Save Anchorage. By Tuesday, the group was awash with vows to appear to support Allard. “Jamie has done so much for our city. We need to show up tomorrow night and support her,” wrote group moderator Julia Russell Brophy. “She’s gone out on a limb for all of us all year and keeps getting beat up.”
The group whose members threatened- and then celebrated- the repeated vandalization of a Black Lives Matter banner downtown will be in force at Anchorage Assembly to defend the right to Nazi license plates.