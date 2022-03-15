The group of individuals that seek to personally sue members of the Anchorage school board over the district’s mandated COVID-19 mask policy, have switched up their messaging over the poorly rationalized effort that ostensibly serves as nothing more than a vehicle to harass elected officials who chose to help protect public health and safety.
The plan to personally sue school board members is based on the false notion that all government officials must have a private bond in order to hold office and that parents can then file claims against local school boards’ bonds if school boards don’t stop pursuing “unconstitutional” policies.
The asinine endeavor is being propagated by “Bonds for the Win,” who tells parents they can threaten to file “surety bond claims” against school board members and superintendents — accusing them of violating multiple laws unless they make changes such as dropping mask requirements. Members of the group have been hammering school officials across the country with baseless charges over COVID policies and diversity programs for the past two months.
NBC news reported in February that according to school officials, insurance companies and the FBI, Bonds for the Win’s assertions are false. Despite the fact that the group has yet to win a court case, it has had some successinundating school districts with documents, threatening local officials, and interrupting school board meetings.
But these salient details may not matter to at least one individual associated with the local effort who felt the need earlier today to convey to those in Save Anchorage that they believe the efforts to be a “legal and lawful pursuit.”
A flyer for the effort was distributed at Eagle River Assemblyperson Jamie Allard’s “Alaska Freedom Convoy” event in February. The flyer asked parents to reach out to a telephone number if their children had suffered symptoms since the district’s mask mandate went into effect.
Some of the conditions listed include stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea, increased respiratory infections, increased cavities, dizziness and vertigo.
While the chances for success are incredibly low, it is worth noting that last month, I learned that Anchorage school board members (through the district) had received FOIA requests regarding photocopies of a number of documents, including a Public Official Surety Bond, from more than one individual.
The effort is, of course, conveniently being pushed at a time when Anchorage voters will determine whether school board members Dr. Kelly Lessens and Margot Bellamy will be re-elected to another term.