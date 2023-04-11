Pogo Mine

A consent agreement between the operator of the Pogo Mine and the Environmental Protection Agency is seen on Tuesday. The mine operator committed to pay $600,000 in fines and conduct cleanup work to settle violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

 Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon




The operator of the Pogo Mine in Interior Alaska has agreed to pay $600,000 in fines for waste-management violations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

Northern Star (Pogo) LLC, a unit of Australia-based Northern Star, committed 81 violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, EPA’s Seattle-based Region 10 office said. The violations, which occurred from 2019 to 2021 at the mine and its associated laboratory, including failure to determine if waste was hazardous; treatment, storage and disposal of hazardous waste without a permit; improper storage of hazardous waste in underground tanks; and disposal of about 364,450 tons of waste within the gold mine without proper treatment, EPA said.



