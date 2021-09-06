The writing is on the wall; everyone knows it — even Mayor Bronson’s propaganda minister Eagle River Assembly Person Jamie Allard knows it. Allard, along with her Save Anchorage plague rats, is mobilizing to deflect blame from this spiraling healthcare catastrophe away from Mayor Bronson.
They will fail.
In a post only available to those the Crocheted Mask Crusader hasn’t blocked, Allard wrote that “During Covid, hospitals rejected nurses’ advice from the beginning of the pandemic to prepare and plan for predictable staffing needs.”
Let me tell you right now, Allard has no idea what she’s talking about, and I know this because I listen to and speak to healthcare professionals knowledgeable about the subject instead of the chiropractors, anesthesiologists, and pediatricians the Bronson administration seems to be so fond of.
Alaska has historically run tight on healthcare staffing. When you add an unchecked pandemic to an already stressed healthcare system, (and by unchecked I mean a Mayor who refuses to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies), overwhelmed hospitals are the end result.
Jared Kosin, President & CEO of the Alaska State Hospital & Nursing Home Association, has been telling anyone who would listen for nearly two months that Alaska hospitals would see a healthcare crisis unless steps were taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Make no mistake: this is a crisis,” Kosin said last Monday, announcing the arrival of that which he has warned for weeks.
Jamie Allard and her ‘Save Anchorage’ plague rats have done nothing but contribute to the spread of misinformation about election fraud, vaccines, mask-wearing, and homelessness — and are now attempting to shift blame to hospitals — the same hospitals which have all but begged Alaska’s politicians to enact measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 before our healthcare system collapses.
Allard and ‘Save Anchorage’ have unleashed a stupified zombie army of anti-mask, anti-vaccine heartworm gobbling lunatics onto Anchorage streets. The same people who had the audacity — not once but TWICE — to “protest” mandated vaccines for healthcare workers in front of the Anchorage Native Medical Center even as American Indians and Alaska Natives (AIAN) are dying of COVID-19 at much higher rates and at younger ages than other groups.
But don’t worry everyone, ‘Save Anchorage’ claims to know better than anyone else what’s best for the Native community as their members run around Alaska social media bitching about the number of homeless Alaska Natives living on the streets completely ignorant of the fact that Anchorage’s alleged “Chief Medical Officer” is nothing more than a pediatrician who doesn’t even know what a reproductive number is.
‘Save Anchorage’ — the group that calls Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer a “lying fraud” that falsely claims Ivermectin is a cure for COVID, and that refers to the COVID-19 vaccine as a “poison jab” is the real plague here.
Tell me something, oh ye gobblers of livestock medication — if everything you say is true, why are Alaska’s healthcare workers working right now to save the lives of COVID-19 patients who aren’t vaccinated? Why did the healthcare workers of TWO Alaska hospitals work for over 30 days to save the life of an unvaccinated woman if all the shit you spew is ‘real?’
The inescapable irony of all this is, of course, that right now, Alaska’s healthcare heroes are working to save the lives of anti-vaxxers.
They couldn’t ‘Save Anchorage,’ and they’re certainly not going to ‘Save Bronson,’ the man at the helm of Anchorage, who has largely ignored and downplayed the pandemic.
If this is what Saving Anchorage looks like, we are in more trouble than any of us realized.