IMG_4547-2-1024x537.jpg

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, and former state Rep. Les Gara, a Democrat, listen as independent former Gov. Bill Walker speaks at a forum for the candidates for Alaska governor on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Beacon)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum.

At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from Pierce’s mayoral office, Democratic governor candidate Les Gara and independent candidate Bill Walker had the stage to themselves. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy was also absent.



Tags

Load comments