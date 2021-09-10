I am substantially more pessimistic than I was a week ago regarding the possibility of significantly revenue-raising measures passing this year.
There are a lot of moving parts required to reach a grand bargain to address the State of Alaska’s structural deficit that includes revenues, and those parts are more mired than moving.
One essential conflict is that the Governor and his allies are pushing for a constitutional amendment to lock in a 50/50 allocation of Permanent Fund earnings between spending for Dividends and spending for conventional public services and projects. In Capitol jargon, this proposed constitutional amendment is called “50/50 POMV.” Because that’s a constitutional amendment, it requires 27 votes in the House and 14 in the Senate instead of the normal 21 and 11 required to pass a legislative bill. According to the Legislative Finance Division, adopting that constitutional amendment would bring a deficit of $1.217 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 and $1.002 billion in Fiscal Year 2024—not the $500 million the Dunleavy administration has stated are needed in new revenues and/or budget reductions (or the $160 million in new revenues the Dunleavy administration today said was needed to pair with a measure to bring 50/50).
Many Democratic legislators—plus some powerful Republican lawmakers—would not vote “Yes” on that constitutional amendment without simultaneously passing revenue measures to fill that hole of hundreds of millions per year. It is widely thought, for example, that there is no way for the 50/50 POMV constitutional amendment to get the required 27 votes in the House.
A number of Republican legislators want the 50/50 POMV constitutional amendment put on the ballot first before they talk about revenues.
Some Democratic lawmakers have considered the possibility of trying to compromise with a 75/25 constitutional amendment, with the 75 percent going to spending on conventional public services and projects. There is speculation in the Capitol that there might be only three members among the 18 Republicans in the all-Republican House Minority Caucus who might vote for a constitutional amendment that provides less than 50 percent of Permanent Fund earnings for Dividends. Even if every other Representative voted “Yes,” that only gets you to 25, two short of the necessary 27.
One key test on the possibility of revenues comes this weekend, when the Senate Resources Committee considers for the second time an omnibus revenue bill that includes an increase in taxes on the oil industry, increases in motor fuel taxes, and a closing of a loophole in Alaska’s corporate income tax structure. Note that this omnibus bill is expected to generate $195 million this fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2022) and more than $500 million in Fiscal Year 2030, with the bulk of the revenues coming from the increased oil taxes. (Note also the absence of movement on a broad-based tax such as a statewide sales tax or a personal income tax.)
Some critical questions about the future:
1. What would the transition be to the 50/50 POMV? Would it be a “bridge fund”/overdraw from the Permanent Fund to immediately pay Dividends under 50/50, or would it instead be a “stairstep” approach where Dividends start below the 50/50 level and then increase annually over a period of years to get to that level?
2. What will the additional revenues pay for? Some legislators look for money to support existing public services and perhaps add new services such as universal pre-kindergarten education (pre-K). Other legislators are most focused on the Dividends produced under a 50/50 allocation. And then there are legislators who most want to spend on new and improved infrastructure. (The Alaska Municipal League has put out a list of infrastructure needs regarding improvements to highways, deferred maintenance of State-owned buildings and schools, broadband, ports and harbors, and other categories that totals more than $29 billion.)
3. Could legislators reach agreement on a potential tighter spending limit to accompany new taxes, as the Governor and some allies demand?
4. How will concerns about legislative reapportionment and a potential constitutional convention factor into the political calculations and positioning of lawmakers and the Governor?
5. What effects will the personal animosity anger and “hatred” (one legislator’s term) within the Capitol have on the possibility of a Big Fix this year (or next)?
6. Given that this special session must end here in Juneau no later than next Tuesday, September 14, when and where will the Legislature next meet?
Bonus Speculation on the Dividend Chicken Game
Although it is highly unlikely we will get a long-run fix to our structural deficit during this special session, there will probably be a big effort in the less than five days left in this special session to get a Dividend paid this year.
Let’s go with the history and the public facts before we get to the political speculation. A joint House-Senate conference committee on the budget came up in June with a spending plan that had a $1,100 Dividend this year, with about half of that amount requiring a three-quarters vote of each chamber to access the Constitutional Budget Reserve Fund (“CBR”). Most members of the all-Republican House Minority Caucus, however, failed to vote to appropriate the money from the CBR, leaving the Dividend at approximately $525. Those voting “No” on the vote needed for the $1,100 amount argued that the Dividend should be instead the $3,500 under the formula established in the 1980s and not followed since 2015—or at least the $2,300 generated by the 50/50 constitutional allocation recently promoted by the Governor. Rep. Christopher Kurka, R.-Wasilla, called the $1,100 amount an “insult” to Alaskans.
So the budget with the $525 Dividend went to Gov. Dunleavy, who on July 1 vetoed the Dividend to zero. The Governor called the $525 amount “paltry” and “arbitrary” as well as an “insult” to Alaskans, saying that the Legislature needed to go back to work and come up with a larger Dividend in a special session to go along with his proposed constitutional amendment for a 50/50 allocation of Permanent Fund earnings to lock in larger Dividends in the future.
The House voted during this special session that started August 16 for a Dividend of $1,100, with close to half of the funding for that amount coming from the Statutory Budget Reserve Fund (“SBR”).
Without the funding from the SBR, the Dividend would be about $600. There is an argument about whether there is money in that fund. While ostensibly a legal argument, there have been suggestions that the controversy is political as well.
So the Dividend this year could be $0, roughly $600, $1,100, or $2,350 (the amount under the 50/50 allocation). One close observer noted that given it would take an overdraw of the Permanent Fund to pay a $2,350 Dividend, it would take a new House Majority to come up with the votes for that amount. If I ran a betting pool, most observers would probably guess $1,100 as the amount—but the other options are definitely possible.
Now we get to the game of chicken.
Democrats tend to think Gov. Dunleavy would be compelled politically not to veto the Dividend to zero twice.
The Governor and his allies seem to believe that Democrats bear the risk that he can blame Democrats if the Dividend ends up at zero, even if it is Gov. Dunleavy who issued the veto to go to zero.
Gov. Dunleavy may also believe that he can leverage fear and/or anger of a Dividend at roughly $600 to get support from Democrats to put a 50/50 constitutional allocation on the ballot by suggesting that he could reverse his position on using the SBR for the Dividend if the 50/50 constitutional amendment goes on the ballot. As one close observer noted, the Governor could also try to call a fourth special session in a location on the road system to try to get more jumbo Dividend supporters yelling at legislators in person.
The chicken game over the Dividend is different in at least two ways from the classic formulation of two drivers going straight at each other on the highway daring the other to be the first to swerve away.
One difference is of course that the stakes are different, with the drivers in the Dividend chicken game not actually risking their own lives.
Another difference is how each side sees the relative distribution of power between the two sides. Each side in this game appears to think that it has a tank and that the oncoming vehicle is a bicycle.
(Thanks to Linda Hersey of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and Andrew Kitchenman of Alaska Public Media for the quotations from Gov. Dunleavy and Rep. Kurka.)