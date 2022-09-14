IMG_4578-copy-2-1024x604.jpg

Mary Peltola, smiling on the center-right, poses with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Peltola’s family on Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Her husband Gene Peltola is between Pelosi and Mary Peltola. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Beacon)




Mary Peltola was sworn in on Tuesday as Alaska’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.

Peltola, a Democrat from Bethel, praised her predecessor, Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March, saying that, like Young, she would represent all Alaskans.



