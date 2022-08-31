8c507ffbc9b50cfe7b75fe0b04fc2c40.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




For Congress, Peltola or Palin? We’ll know by Thursday.

The final ballots from the August 16 state primary election are still being counted, but by Wednesday, August 31, the first reallocation of votes in the new “ranked choice” election system will have taken place.



Tags

Load comments