For Congress, Peltola or Palin? We’ll know by Thursday.
The final ballots from the August 16 state primary election are still being counted, but by Wednesday, August 31, the first reallocation of votes in the new “ranked choice” election system will have taken place.
In the special election to fulfill former Congressman Don Young’s term, Democrat Mary Peltola gained a big head in first-round voting over former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republican. Peltola held 70,048 votes to Palin’s 57,486 and Begich’s 49,833 in the final tally of first-round votes.
Under ranked-choice voting, it is expected that many Begich voters will pick Palin as a second choice so that Palin will continue to gain traction. How much this may reduce Peltola’s lead won’t be clear until Thursday afternoon.
Palin or Peltola must get 50 percent of the votes cast to win. If that doesn’t happen, another round of vote reallocation happens. In this case, third-choice selections will be counted until one candidate reaches 51 percent. The balloting to fill out Young’s term was the only ranked-choice selection on the August ballot.
Other races, including the closely-watched U.S. Senate race and the Governor and Legislative races, were all first-choice selections, with the top four in all races proceeding to the November general election.
In the U.S. Senate race, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is leading challenger Kelly Tshibaka by 85,334 to 73,161. There are 17 additional candidates on the ballot but most received relatively few votes. Patricia Chesbro nabbed 12,945 votes in the first round, and Buzz Kelley, another Republican, received 4,030 votes. All four will be on the November general election ballot. However, Murkowski is projected to win.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a healthy lead in the August 16 first-round balloting over challengers Bill Walker, a former governor, Les Gara, a former legislator, and Charlie Pierce, a former Kenai Borough mayor. There were six other contenders in the governor’s race, but only Dunleavy, Walker, Gara, and Pierce will appear on the November ballot.
Historically, most voters don’t change their minds between primary elections in August and general elections in November, so many of the likely final winners are already apparent — particularly where the front-runner, typically an incumbent, leads by a large margin. Even with ranked choice, with only two or three others on the ballots, there wouldn’t be enough votes reallocated to erase the front runner’s lead.
While most incumbents in the Anchorage legislative delegation are expected to return, there will be changes.
Democrat Matt Claman, a veteran legislator now in the state House, has the lead in first-round balloting over Republican Mia Costello, another veteran who is an incumbent senator.
Democrat Forrest Dunbar, an Anchorage assembly member who ran for mayor, has a big lead in his bid for a state senate seat. Dunbar received 2,945 votes against his closest competitor, Republican Andrew Satterfield, who polled 1,902.
Another newcomer in Juneau, for House District 14, is likely to be Alyse Galvin, running as a nonpartisan, who netted 2,270 votes to her opponent Nicolas Danger, who received 1,328.
Galvin is a familiar name and face; however, she failed twice to win against Congressman Don Young for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House.
Another possible major change is with Democrat Andy Josephson, a long-time House member, who faces a stiff challenge from Republican Kathy Henslee in House District 13. In a late count made on August 26, there was a tie vote, but late ballots are still being counted, so one or the other will likely pull ahead. A third candidate in the House District 13 race is Tim Huit, running on the Alaska Independence Party platform. The three will face each other again in November.
Another change could come in House District 17, where veteran Democrat Rep. Harriet Drummond faces Democratic legislator Rep. Zack Fields. Fields narrowly led Drummond in the August 16 count, 1,988 to 1,896. Because of redistricting, the two are paired in the same district. Drummond has a long history of working on education issues, while Fields has been active in labor and workforce matters.
A newcomer on the political scene, Democrat Loki Tobin, made a very strong showing in first-round balloting and is considered likely to win in November. Another potential newcomer is in District 19, where Genevieve Mina, a Democrat, far outpolled Republican Russell Wyatt 1,516 to 450.
In Eagle River, Republican Dan Saddler, a former legislator, showed strong support, as did Jamie Allard, a Republican who is now in Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s staff.
One state senate race in Anchorage that is too close to call as an indicator for November is between Republican Cathy Giessel, a former senator, and Roger Holland, also Republican, the incumbent in the district.
Giessel led Holland in first-round voting with 4,440 votes to 3,823 for Holland. But Roselynn Cacy, a Democrat, polled 4,195, a significant showing in a district that leans Republican. These three will face off in November, and ranked-choice voting will inevitably affect the outcome.
Meanwhile, two veteran Democratic senators in Anchorage are almost certain to return to Juneau based on the August 16 results. One is Elvi Gray-Jackson, an incumbent in Senate District G, who polled 4,552 on August 16 against Marcus Sanders, the Republican opponent, who received 3,364 votes. The second is Sen. Bill Wielechowski, the Democrat in Senate District K, who netted 4,131 against 3,171 for his opponent, Republican John Cunningham.