Scott Robb poses for a photo with his family next to the giant cabbage that won the 2023 weigh-off.

 Jacob Mann/Frontiersman




Local legend Scott Robb won the 2023 Alaska State Fair 27th annual Giant Cabbage Weigh-Off Friday, Sept. 1, making a triumphant return to the contest he's made history competing in.

Robb's winning cabbage came in at 113.05 pounds.



