Local legend Scott Robb won the 2023 Alaska State Fair 27th annual Giant Cabbage Weigh-Off Friday, Sept. 1, making a triumphant return to the contest he's made history competing in.
Robb's winning cabbage came in at 113.05 pounds.
Robb currently holds the world record for the largest cabbage ever grown for his 138.25-pound entry from 2012. He said this is his first time competing since 2015 and he's happy to be back.
"It's just fun," Robb said.
Robb said that cabbages grow really well in Alaska. He said that it just takes time and dedication to learn how to make them grow to gigantic proportions.
'Like anything, they have likes and dislikes," Robb said. “Patience and perseverance- that's what it's all about,"
Robb has operated Colony Greenhouse for the last two decades, selling a wide variety of plants.
"I've always liked to grow stuff," Robb said.
Robb said that he closed down the greenhouse, and now he's going to shift his focus to growing giant cabbages for the annual weigh-off.
"Now that I'm retired. I'll do it as long as I can," Robb said.
Second-place winner Brian Shunskis congratulated Robb after the weigh-off and even handed him a bag of freshly harvested green beans to take home. Shunskis won the 2022 weigh-off with his 84.05-pound entry.
"He's a very good grower," Robb said.
Robb said that he was happy to see so many different cabbage growers during this year's competition.
'It's really good for everybody," Robb said.
Shunskis said that he respects Robb's impressive growing skills and he's happy to have the opportunity to compete with him.
"It's going to be hard to beat him," Robb said with a laugh.
Shunskis said that he was just glad that he placed this year in spite of the weather challenges. He said that cabbages thrive in cooler temperatures with plenty of water but he had to work extra hard to maintain suitable conditions for his entries to grow properly and the particularly hot weather around the Fairbanks area didn't help his cause.
"I had a rough year," Shunskis said. "Cabbages don't like 85 and 90 every day- nothing I can do about that… You just never can know what's gonna’ happen with the weather."
When cabbages are harvested, they start losing water fast so competitors like Shunkis work hard to ensure they transport their entries as efficiently as possible.
Shunskis said that he only lost two pounds during the long trip from Salcha. He said he was glad that he placed so well this year and he plans to keep participating in this competition.
"I'm happy," Shunskis said. "I'm gonna keep coming back and see what happens," Shunskis said
33 people registered for the open division contest this year but three of the competitors lost their entries because they split open before the competition. ASF Crops Superintendent Kathy Liska said that it was unfortunate to see the three participants lose their chance to compete but she was glad that so many people participated this year in spite of all the weather challenges across the state.
"I thought it was a successful year given the challenge we were given from the very beginning," Liska said.
A large number of youth growers participated in this year’s junior division. Kate Lawson is a second-generation Cabbage Fairy and avid lover of the annual weigh-off. She said that she was thrilled to see so many young contestants this year.
"I think it's really meaningful to have the children participate in the Cabbage Weigh-Off because it's living history," Lawton said.
