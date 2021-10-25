One Palmer man is dead and another is in custody facing murder charges.
Garrett Livingston, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder after Brian Bohman, 62, was found unconscious and bleeding by a family member, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers received the report just before 4 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, the found Bohman inside his home with multiple stab wounds.
“Bohman ultimately died from the wounds he sustained,” troopers said.
As emergency responders were at the scene, additional troopers saw a man walking down a nearby road with a knife in his hand and blood on both his knife and his clothes. That man was identified as Livingston, troopers said, and Livingston was arrested without incident and remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial. AST said Livingston was living on Bohman’s property.