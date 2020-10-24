A positive test among poll workers at the Mat-Su Borough building in Palmer has prompted the closure of the early voting location in the back of the Mat-Su Borough Assembly chambers.
Those who wish to vote early for the general election in the Mat-Su Borough may now only vote at the Wasilla Public Library until Nov. 2. The deadline for Alaska residents to apply for an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 24.
“The poll worker had no close contact with any voters so the risk to voters is considered to be very low. The worker was wearing a facial covering and plexiglass separated the worker from voters,” wrote Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in a press release. “The worker worked through Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Palmer voting location but did not work on Friday, October 23, 2020. The Palmer voting location is currently undergoing cleaning and disinfecting according to CDC guidelines. Until Monday, voters may vote at the Wasilla Public Library.”
The Wasilla Public Library will be open for early voting on Saturday from 10 a.m., until 4 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m., until 4 p.m. Monday the Wasilla Public Library will reopen to voting from 8 a.m., until 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots will not be counted by the Division of Elections until seven days after election day, but early voting numbers will be counted on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Absentee by mail ballots may be returned to Houston City Hall, Talkeetna Public Library, Tok Library, Trapper Creek Public Library, the Wasilla Public Library and the Palmer polling location at the Borough building once reopened.
As of Friday, Oct. 23, the Division of Elections reported that 143,519 absentee in person ballots have been issued and 73,843 absentee ballots have been returned, with 7,257 of those coming from the Mat-Su Valley. A total of 14,673 Alaskans have voted early in person and 3,258 total early votes have already been cast in the Valley.
In House District 7 which covers Wasilla, 845 early votes have been cast. Of those 845, 332 are from Republicans, 81 are from Democrats and 409 of the early ballots have been cast by Undeclared and Nonpartisan voters. There have been 44 votes cast online in District 7, six absentee in person, and 975 of the 984 total absentee ballots requested have been accepted.
In House District 8 which covers Knik-Goose Bay Road and the southern border of the Parks Highway, 667 early votes have been cast. Of those 667 early votes, 270 are from Republican voters, 62 are from Democrats and 318 are from Undeclared and Nonpartisan voters. There have been 36 votes cast online in House District 8 and 1,049 of the 1,058 absentee ballots that were requested have been accepted. Senate District D covers both House District’s 7 and 8.
In House District 9 which stretches northeast of Palmer along the Glenn Highway, 454 early votes have been cast. Of those 454, 157 are from Republican voters, 45 are from Democrats and 243 are from Undeclared and Nonpartisan voters. There have been 92 votes cast online in House District 9 and 1,187 of the 1,195 total absentee ballots that were requested have been accepted.
In House District 10 which reaches northeast of Wasilla, 553 early votes have been cast. Of those 553 early votes, 225 have been cast by Republicans, 43 by Democrats and 262 by Undeclared and Nonpartisan voters. There have been 43 votes cast online in House District 10 and 1,308 of the 1,318 total absentee ballots that were requested have been accepted.
In House District 11 which encompasses Palmer, there have been 1,008 early votes cast. Of those 1,008, 326 are Republicans, 140 are Democrats and 507 of the votes cast were from Undeclared and Nonpartisan voters. Of the 1,374 total absentee ballots received, 1,351 have been accepted.
In House District 12 which covers Fairview Loop and Butte, 576 early votes have been cast. Of those 576, 217 were cast by Republicans, 71 by Democrats and 269 votes have been cast by Undeclared and Nonpartisan voters. There have been 80 votes cast online in House District 12 and 1,387 of the 1,402 total absentee ballots received have been accepted.