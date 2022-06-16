The big wins were by conservatives in the June 11 special mail-in primary election to replace Alaska Cong. Don Young, who passed away on March 18. But the results weren't a surprise for election-watchers.
Former Gov. Sarah Palin was the big vote-getter with 29.7-percent of the mail-in ballots cast. Conservative Nick Begich received 19.3-percent of the votes. Money had rolled into both campaigns, in Palin's case mostly from out of state.
Late ballots received in the mail were still being counted on June 12, but the results were clear. About 139,000 ballots had been received as of last week, but more are still trickling in.
Two political moderates, Al Gross, a former U.S. Senate candidate, and Mary Peltola, a former state House member from Bethel, netted 12.7-percent and 7-percent, respectively, of the votes cast.
These are the top four winners among 48 on the ballot in the state's first "ranked-choice" election under a new voting system. The top four go to a final runoff in the August primary election. The winner will finish out Young's term, which ends in January. Candidates are also contending in the regular primary election for Young's full two-year term. Palin, Begich, Gross, and Peltola are also on that ballot. The top four will again be ranked with the final selection in the November general election.
Meanwhile, the new ranked-choice system also applies to the governor's race, the U.S. Senate, and all legislative races. Although for legislature races, the candidate filings seem on par with past years, with several races uncontested, usually with the incumbent on the ballot, and most with two or three candidates. As most legislative races have four or fewer candidates, under ranked-choice voting, all will go on to the November general election.
The House and Senate seats filings in the Mat-Su delegation included all incumbents. Senators Shelley Hughes, David Wilson, and Mike Shower, all Republicans, are seeking reelection. Veteran state House members like Reps. Cathy Tilton, DeLena Johnson, and David Eastman are also seeking new terms. Rep. Chris Kurka is not running for reelection because he is running for governor in opposition to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
What's notable in the legislative races are retiring veterans. Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Kenai, who was Senate President in the two-year Legislature ending in January, as well as Sen. Tom Begich, D-Anch., who was Minority Leader in the Senate, will both be concluding their political careers.
On the House side, House Majority leader Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anch. is also retiring. Tuck is also known for consensus-building seeking to "reach across the aisle" to build coalitions of support for crucial bills.
Other departures this year include Sens. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anch. and Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River.
Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D-Anch., is also not running. A moderate left-leaning Democrat, Spohnholz is considered a capable legislator who worked with Republicans, such as on health care legislation enacted this year.
However, some veterans remain. Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, a political moderate who has twice been President of the Senate, could be in the next Legislature. Veteran Sens. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, and Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, are also seeking reelection.
Several House members are running for the Senate, creating openings for newcomers in the House. Redistricting this year has also put some legislators facing each other, such as in Anchorage, where Democratic Reps. Harriet Drummond and Zack Fields are now in the same House District.
An important Senate race is the rematch in Anchorage between former Senate President Cathy Giessel and Sen. Roger Holland, both Republicans. Holland defeated Giessel in the last election over her support for a modest Permanent Fund Dividend, or one that would not drain the treasury.
Another key Senate race is on the Kenai Peninsula, where Tuckerman Babcock, a Republican activist, hopes to win the seat being vacated by Peter Micciche. Babcock is controversial among Republicans and, because of that, may be divisive among Senate Republicans if he wins.
To those in the current Legislature, the partisan lineups in both the House and Senate appear similar. Republicans are in control in the Senate, and there is likely to be a larger Republican majority in the House. The question in the House is whether conservative Republicans will hold enough seats to organize that body or whether there will be enough moderate Republicans to again form a coalition with Democrats.