Trivia question. Which candidate for Alaska’s only U.S. House of Representatives seat came to The Last Frontier from Californian in his 20s and went on to not only stay but dedicate himself to decades of public service.
If you answered Don Young, you would be correct. You would also be correct if you answered Chris Constant, the Anchorage Assembly member and leading Democrat to try to unseat the lower house’s longest-serving Representative this fall.
Dozens have tried to knock off Young, who first took office after the tragic death of sitting Congressman Nick Begich Sr. in 1972, but Constant — as well as Republican Nick Begich Jr. — will be the first who will have the opportunity to do it outside the primary system with the advent of ranked choice voting.
Much like the trivia question above, ranked choice voting gives a challenger the opportunity to vote for both he or she as well as Young and still conceivably take the seat.
Ranked choice voting also allows a candidate like Constant to run a more positive, issues-oriented campaign, the kind which Constant, known for his acerbic and frank rhetoric as a sitting assembly member, is planning to execute.
“For me, the moment is demanding a higher level of rhetoric, to become more aspirational,” said Constant, who announced his candidacy last Thursday. “Campaign after campaign we see people pushed out (in primaries), but with ranked choice we have the potential for a more thoughtful conversation to happen. You can’t simply run a scorched earth campaign… so instead, my message is about the future and hopefully building Alaska forward together. People are just exhausted by the intensely partisan scrum that’s been happening.”
Constant said ranked choice voting gives his campaign greater ability to speak fondly of the incumbent’s accomplishments, something that would seem anathema to any race voters have seen in a generation.
“For my part I can tell you there’s 50 years of accomplishments Don Young has made for Alaska and there’s no reason we can’t talk about all that good,” he said. “It’s not going to be constantly hammering on that person as corrupt, or that person doesn’t know — that’s the old style campaign.”
In the last two elections, independent challenger Alyse Galvin gave Young all he could handle, but never seriously threatened the incumbent come election night. Part of the reason for that is the consistent support Young enjoys from Natives in otherwise Blue rural Alaska. Constant believes ranked choice voting will help him break through that stronghold this fall, too.
“The good news about ranked choice is they don’t have to leave Don Young — they can pick two,” he said. “I’m looking forward to making that case and looking forward to getting out to rural Alaska as much as I can. One of the beauties of running for a statewide seat is that we get to meet Alaskans first-hand, as they are. We’ll be coming to you soon and let the people meet know that the future is bright.”
Constant’s Alaska story began in 1995 when he came up for a commercial fishing job straight out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University.
“I came up like a lot of people who hear talk about coming up to Alaska to pay for college and I realized immediately it was the place for me,” Constant said. “I went to the Kenai Peninsula on a fishing boat called the Mel Mar and spent the summer fishing for salmon on the upper Cook Inlet.”
Constant brought with him to Alaska a long and self-described ‘nerdy’ affinity for leadership through government and public service.
“I went to a (government leadership) actual summer camp. It’s kind of goofy and nerdy but I literally spent my junior and senior years of high school in various student bodies working on policy, developing policies and leadership,” said Constant, who grew up in Santa Maria on the central coast of California.
The moment that got him intrinsically and permanently involved in politics came in 2008 thanks to his passion as a dog owner.
“I was an avid user of the two off-leash dog parks in town, but they were too successful — too many people wanted a place to walk to with dogs,” Constant recalled. “I went to talk to local government officials and community councils to form a road map to engage neighbors and build support. Sadly, a mom had drank herself to death the night before she was to go into residential treatment in the park I was trying to convert to a dog park. That turned out to be more challenging than winning a seat on the assembly, and in the process I realized some fundamental problems we have with people drinking themselves to death in our parks. That brought out civic engagement in earnest.”
Constant said it was his mother who was the biggest influence on his decision to be a civic leader, which culminated in his election to the Anchorage Assembly, representing downtown and Fairview neighborhoods, in 2017.
“My mom would always say, ‘you can’t just complain. I don’t want to hear what’s wrong — tell me what to do to fix this,” Constant said. “I spent a lot of my youth and in college doing the same thing — always oriented on thinking about solutions to problems.”
In his time as an assembly member, Constant would take periodic trips to Washington D.C. as part of the National League of Cities program he proudly calls himself a member of.
“It engages the federal government on behalf of local government,” Constant said. “Which, basically, is the work of what’s important for an Alaskan Congressman in many ways.”
Constant has become perhaps the most outspoken member of the assembly’s progressive majority and probably the leader most despised by the far right.
“I’m certainly not running from who I am,” he said. “I have demonstrated that I am tenacious and hard-working and right in the middle of where questions are asked. I have demonstrated leadership.”
Constant concedes that there have been times when the filter — or lack thereof — between his brain and his mouth that he would like to take back.
“There are a couple of things where I would rather do otherwise, but I have to own those moments and the fact is I have demonstrated clearly strong leadership,” he said. “Sometimes I can become a little too emotional on a topic, and while I think it’s important to be authentic, sometimes I could do better.”
Being on the Anchorage Assembly doesn’t pay what would be considered a liveable wage, and Constant has supplemented himself previously as a real estate agent and currently a behavioral health care worker with Akila, a statewide provider of mental health care services.
The last two years the meager pay of assembly members has at times hardly seemed worth it in the endless acrimony over mask mandates and like issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic at and in between Tuesday night public meetings.
“I serve on a number of panels the last few years with the National League of Cities and I’ve come to the conclusion that Anchorage has experienced more fundamentally disturbed, intense, crazy things than anywhere,” Constant said. “We didn’t have the most extreme outcomes; thankfully no one was shot and killed, but writ large, our experience was one of the most extremist in the country. We’ve weaved through to the other side of the health crisis… and things worked really well. I think that we have experienced a moment that hopefully never repeats itself.”
Constant is also a proud and vocal member of the LGBT community, a badge he doesn’t believe will hurt his chances in the general election for Congress and, in fact, he believes it’s help him understand the Covid crisis better than most.
“It’s a fundamental aspect of my being. When people ask if I’m running as a ‘gay candidate’ I say it’s simply part of who I am; part of my personality,” Constant said. “When I was a young man it was the peak of the AIDS epidemic and I saw what happens when the country turns its back on a crisis and a whole community dies. That informed my experience going into this pandemic and I was going to take it seriously when I saw this happen. Being a gay man is an asset in this conversation.”
Constant said he won’t step down from his assembly seat to focus on the Congressional race.
“I am serving my community; I do my duty fully,” he said. “I’m someone who perpetually works all the time; I keep three jobs at the same time and there’s no one in the assembly who can say I don’t show up to work, though I may step out of my leadership position.”
With his candidacy less than a week old, Constant is still in the preliminary stages of building his team and his warchest.
“We are still organizing our team. We’ve hired a general consultant, a strategist and we’re doing the last interviews for an official campaign manager,” Constant said. “We’re raising money but this is mostly calling time asking for funding. The first reporting will be March 30 and we’re looking forward to reporting some really great support.”